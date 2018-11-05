Media promote hate messages

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One on Monday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, en route to the IX Center for a rally. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Day after day the Liberal left accuse President Donald Trump of fanning the flames of divisiveness and hate, which couldn't be farther from the truth. When you have ex-presidential candidates, ex-attorney generals and multiple Democratic public figures calling for attacks, incivility and harassment of their counterparts on a constant basis, there is your origination of the problem.Exhorting your sheep to harass people in public restaurants and other public places doesn't show tolerance and civility but your standard "brown shirt" approach to politics.

The mainstream media and others simply propagate their hateful messages without basis. Maybe if they would stop the fanning of the flames of hate, things would be civil again. Let’s base claims on fact instead of feigned outrage; that would be the civil and mature thing to do.

ROBERT J. ZUBER

West Toledo

Trump scares with caravan

For the past several weeks Donald Trump has been scaring GOP voters to the polls over his concocted caravan scenario which purports that clusters of people who don't look like Republicans ought not be permitted to seek asylum in the United States. Coincidentally the people in this Central American group are Christians, just as most Republicans claim.

Two months from now in churches throughout the Christian world, worshipers will hear the terrifying story Matthew penned of the slaughter of the innocents and the flight of the Holy Family to Egypt to save baby Jesus. Not only did Joseph decide to flee Judea, but thousands of other fathers with infant sons must have done the same.

The result must have been a caravan-like exodus of Jewish men, women and infants running for their lives out of Judea, southward through the desert, hundreds of miles on foot until they reached the safety of Egypt. In fact, Jesus was saved through that daring and dangerous action of his parents. Lucky for them that the Egyptian Pharaoh did not close the border or send his army there to protect the Egyptian cItizens from those foreigners.

DENIS EBLE

West Toledo

Send Trump a message

I disagree with David Shribman when he says that other midterm elections were more important than the one on Nov. 6. This election is at least as important as the ones he cites because upon its outcome will depend the nature and direction of our nation for years to come.

This election is nothing less than a referendum on Trumpism in the United States. If the election results in a status quo, the Republican Party will continue to be firmly in the pocket of Donald Trump. Even if the Democrats gain seats in the House and/or Senate, the pervasive influence of Mr. Trump will continue to hold sway over the nation.

There is no doubt as to how pervasive that influence is, and especially how damaging it is to the body politic. Mr. Trump constantly plumbs the depths of the sinister forces at large in the United States: the fear and hatred of immigrants, the loathing of the press, and the despising of all those who disagree with his policies, especially the Democratic Party.

Make no mistake. The fate and and destiny of our free and democratic republic for years to come will be largely determined by the results of the Nov. 6 elections regardless of which party comes out the winner. The turnout though is especially important, to send a message to Mr. Trump and his followers, that his words and actions as president are counter to all that is good, decent, and healthy in this American society.

So please vote. Your life and the life of this nation depend upon it.

PHILLIP PODLISH

Sylvania Township

Americans together after 911

I would also like to make America great again. Remember when the whole country came together as one after 9/11? We were great then. Since then, it's been one attempted bombing or mass shooting after another. We have turned on each other. American on American violence. Fear, anger, hate. And against who? Against other Americans!

We have become a nation of fools! We will never be great again unless we find a way to turn this around. If we don’t, we don’t deserve to be great again. Americans must stand as one.

LOUIS KAHLE

West Toledo