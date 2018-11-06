Photo of killer offensive

ADVERTISEMENT

It was an absolute jarring, shocking experience for me this morning.

I found the photo of the man that perpetrated the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, embedded in the Nov. 1 edition of The Blade article with the Page A1 headline “3 Victims noted for lives, not deaths.”

It is my firm believe that not only was it not necessary, but highly insensitive to publish a photo of the mass murderer in Section A, page 4, because it was embedded in the most inappropriate place, in the middle of eulogizing the beautiful people that were murdered!

An apology from the person who let this slip by to the survivors of the victims seems to be in order.

EVELYN GHATAK

Sylvania Township

Don't vote for fear-mongering

Desperate people do desperate things. When children’s lives are threatened by gang violence or poverty, parents may feel they don’t have time to wait on an application process. US law allows desperate people who arrive at our borders to request asylum.

This is not illegal.

To inflame fear of nonwhite “invaders,” Trump has demonized the caravan of migrants currently arriving in Mexico. Most come from Honduras, a failed state that cannot protect its own citizens. Mexican authorities report that at least 1,700 of these migrants have accepted asylum in that country. Another 200 have chosen to return home, according to USA Today.

A similar caravan of desperate Central Americans reached the US border last spring. Some politicians dramatized the threat, but said little about the actual outcome. Thousands applied for asylum, and 93 percent met the first criterion by showing that they had a “credible fear” of returning home.

By trekking together, the people who form such caravans can protect themselves against some of the dangers that await them along the way.

Illegal border crossings — not the same thing as requests for asylum — are at a 45-year low. This is simply a fact, not an absurd claim that illegal actions are justified. That our southern neighbors keep coming here in search of jobs speaks to our need for a larger workforce. It is a matter of supply and demand. If Republicans and Democrats worked together, they could find a way to provide for more legal immigration so the vacant positions we see advertised could be filled.

The administration pretends that there is a looming problem due to lack of action by past leaders. But under which president were 2.7 million noncitizens, the highest number under any president, deported? Under Barack Obama! The vast majority of deported individuals were convicted criminals.

Mr. Trump ignores these U.S. government statistics and lies about Democrats supporting open borders. Open-minded voters who want to actual solutions, not fear-mongering, should vote Democratic.

GEOFFREY HOWES

Bowling Green

Seeks help on Issue 1

I’m confused and would appreciate clarification of the Editor’s Letter on Issue 1. I read it as though people serving jail time for violent crimes will get a 25 percent reduction off of their sentence. However, when I read the ballot language, it states:

Ballot Text: If adopted, the amendment would: Require sentence reductions of incarcerated individuals, except individuals incarcerated for murder, rape, or child molestation, by up to 25% if the individual participates in rehabilitative, work, or educational programming.

I understand that to say there is an exception to those in prisons for violent crimes.

I, too, am against Issue 1. However, I want to be clear on the law.

DONNA BIRKBY

Avon Lake, O.

Eds. note: Not all violent crimes are excluded, such as felonious assault, arson, robbery, vehicular manslaughter, child pornography, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and drug trafficking.

Hurry up with the tax cut

It was a week ago that President Trump promised me (and the rest of “Middle Class America”) a 10% tax cut. It was his personal promise he was going to bring about by a “resolution” (whatever that means) because he had no Congress in D.C. to enact any law which might get us the promised tax cut. Now Mr. Trump is sending over 5,000 troops to the southern border to protect me and the rest of “Middle Class America” against an “invasion” by a walking caravan of mostly women and children who are fleeing the horrors of the violence in their own home countries. Despite the reality that the caravan is still 1,000 miles away he tells us the caravan is bringing the risk of smallpox and leprosy, to boot. Not sure where that comes from, but it sounds just terrible.

I assume that we in the “middle class” will have to pay the costs of the transport of these troops to the border, as well as the housing and support of the troops over the next two months while they wait for the walking, disease infested caravan to arrive. I also assume those costs will be paid out of the tax cut we were promised. The rich folk already have their tax cut safely in hand. Since the tax cut I was promised by our esteemed leader is going to drive our deficit to even redder numbers than those we already have, the added expense of this troop deployment cannot be a good thing for the budget or for my wallet. And just yesterday he told us that he will amend the citizenship rights set forth in the 14th Amendment to our Constitution by his own order. If he can do that, he can certainly take the time to cut my tax bill as promised.

When can I expect my tax cut Mr. President? After all, isn’t your motto “Promises Made, Promises Kept”!!

RICHARD R. MALONE

Holland