To the editor: Mayor's guns stance ridiculous

In response to your article “Toledo takes action to stem gun violence,” Oct. 31, our mayor’s survey questions about guns are ridiculous. I bet he doesn’t even know the definition of or what makes up an assault rifle.

These weapons he talks about have been in civilian use for the last 75-plus years and have been perfectly legal to use and own by law-abiding people. As a taxpayer I expect better from our elected officials. They shouldn’t be in the business of trying to undermine the Constitution and people’s right to have a means to defend themselves. But I guess, Wade Kapszukiewicz being a Democrat in which they have gun control in their political platform now and his past stances on city council about the Second Amendment, this is to be expected.

JIM SZYCH

Toledo

Effect of dispute over health insurance

I read with interest the news concerning the ProMedica-Aetna dispute. This is a prime example of why we will all benefit from a Medicare for all health insurance system. How many people will postpone or forgo healthcare because of the confusion over their coverage? Maybe if a Medicare for all health insurance system was implemented, hospitals and health systems would be more focused on their patients instead of their bottom lines.

KEVIN CONNOLLY

Sylvania

Look at causes of the caravan

I don’t know what it would take to make me walk a thousand miles to reside in another country. Those who do that have to be very desperate. Our President wants to block them with our Army. Is that realistic?

Perhaps our President should go to the source of the problem, their home country; that is where the problem, or problems originated. In a partnership with Mexico this country could bring pressure on those countries to solve the problems that are causing the desperation that forces those people to feel the unnatural need to get away.

A humane solution to this problem is a choice. It is the right one.

JAMES P. STRUBLE

West Toledo

Improve student safety

Romear Cavitt’s death shall not be in vain. Let this be a change to starting school later when there is daylight, making it safer for all students. Putting lights and installing crosswalks, although they may be needed, is only a Band-Aid approach to a larger problem. Studies have been produced showing high school students do better later in the day.

JAMES AUSTERMILLER

Perrysburg