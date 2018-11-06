BGSU eases to season-opening victory vs. Tiffin

ADVERTISEMENT

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green opened the season with a relatively simple 91-52 victory against Tiffin on Tuesday at Stroh Center.

The Falcons made quick work of their Division II opponents as a dozen Falcons scored a point in defeating the Dragons.

What happened: The Falcons began the game with a 21-2 run and never turned back. Tiffin did itself few favors by making just one of its first 14 field-goal attempts, during which time Bowling Green saw its lead balloon to 19 in the span of eight minutes.

The Falcons led 45-20 at halftime and cruised for most of the second half. BG was able to empty the bench by game’s end.

Dylan Frye scored 20 to lead all players, Justin Turner added 16, and Demajeo Wiggins had 12 points for the Falcons.

Game MVP: Frye had a solid start to the season, and not just because of his scoring effort. He made four of his seven 3-point shots, but also was a valuable defensive rebounder by grabbing five boards that ended a Tiffin possession.

Make a note of it: The Falcons have now won 13 consecutive times when beginning the season at home. … Bowling Green never trailed against Tiffin, holding the lead for an uninterrupted 39:05. … Wiggins was one of two Mid-American Conference players to average a double-double last season, and he started this year one-for-one. The Springfield alumnus finished with 10 rebounds in 20 minutes in addition to his dozen points.

He said it: “[Wiggins] is big boy and he’s going to have his 10 to 15 or however many [rebounds] he’s going to get, but when us guards crash and get rebounds, it helps us and it helps him too.” - Frye on BG outrebounding Tiffin 62-29.

A look ahead: Bowling Green will begin play in the Legends Classic on Friday with a trip to Queens, N.Y., to play St. John’s. The Falcons then stay on the road with road game Monday at Virginia Commonwealth.

He said it, part II: “It’ll be a different game come Friday, but I thought today we didn’t play to the opponent. We had an issue last year of playing down to the opponent, and I thought we did a real good job of not doing that.” -BG head coach Michael Huger