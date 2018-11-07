Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan: Everything you need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

For the second straight week, Bowling Green plays a winnable game. For a squad coming in with a 1-8 record this season, that’s no small fact.

Much like the Falcons, Central Michigan enters Saturday’s game in Mount Pleasant, Mich., on a six-game losing streak and winless in the Mid-American Conference.

But the Falcons faced struggling Kent State last week at Doyt Perry Stadium and lost 35-28. The good news for BG, it had extra time to prepare for the Chippewas; the game against the Golden Flashes was Oct. 30. We’ll find out Saturday if those extra days of preparation in the third game under interim coach Carl Pelini makes a difference for the Falcons.

WATCH: College Football Weekly: Bowling Green

SERIES: The Falcons own a narrow 22-18 lead in the series, but the Chippewas have won six of the last 10 games. In games at CMU, the Falcons have won five of the 14 meetings.

LAST MEETING: These programs haven’t met since 2010, when BG running back Jordan Hopgood scored a TD with 21 seconds remaining for a 17-14 win. Willie Geter led the Falcons with 103 yards on 26 rushes, and the BG defense forced three turnovers.

LAST WEEK: The Falcons gave up a touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Kent State escaped Doyt Perry Stadium with a 35-28 win. BG quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 207 yards and three TDs on 20-of-37 passing, but the Falcons managed only 86 rushing yards.

Central lost 17-7 to Eastern Michigan, matching BG with its sixth straight loss. The Chippewas totaled only 138 yards and coughed up four turnovers. The lone CMU score came when Mike Danna returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown.

CHIPPEWAS TO WATCH: The Chippewas are led on defense by senior Malik Fountain, who has a MAC-best 126 tackles. Junior Mike Danna leads the MAC with nine sacks and checks in with 13.5 tackles for loss, third in the conference.

Tommy Lazzaro is the leading rusher with 381 yards on 97 carries and three TDs. Ryan Tice has converted 10-of-12 field goal attempts.

CUSP OF INFAMY: Both programs enter the game with one win on the season. Neither squad has finished a season with fewer than two wins — CMU has posted two-win seasons in 1997 and 2000, while BG has struggled to two wins in the 1970, ‘88, ‘00, ‘10, and ‘17 seasons.

AIR ATTACK: While Bowling Green struggles in many areas, the Falcons passing game is statistically the best in the MAC, putting up 266.3 yards per game and scoring 24 TDs. Doege has thrown for 2,285 yards and 23 TDs and nine interceptions, and wideout Scott Miller is the MAC’s best, with 54 catches for 860 yards and seven scores.

However, the CMU pass defense ranks first in the MAC, allowing only 148.6 yards per game and nine TDs. The Chippewas also have 22 sacks.

As a unit, the Chippewas defense ranks fifth in scoring defense (25.3 points per game) and third in total defense (347.1 yards per game).