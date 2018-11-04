Kareem Hunt's rise suggests Browns are on right path (Yes, really)

ADVERTISEMENT

CLEVELAND — Same as ever, the Factory of Sadness hummed along Sunday, rolling out another batch of woe in the Browns’ 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.

But keep your head up, Cleveland fans.

The Browns’ 40th defeat in their past 44 games — hey, they’re human — also offered the clearest proof yet they may be ready to sit at the adult table before we know it.

I mean, did you not see Kareem Hunt enthusiastically gouging the Cleveland defense, enjoying what the kids would call a house party — with three touchdowns — in his homecoming?

Well, here’s the thing: The guy who drafted Hunt out of Toledo after Cleveland passed on him five times and built this league-leading monster of a Kansas City team? That’s the guy now building these Browns.

VIDEO: Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt

“The future is bright for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns,” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after passing for 375 yards and three scores.

And why not?

OK, we can think of many reasons, all of them involving Jimmy Haslam, the half-baked owner who has cycled through five coaches and five general managers since purchasing the franchise in 2012.

But there’s an equally compelling reason Mahomes could be right: Browns general manager John Dorsey drafted him too, and all he’s done is become the most electric player on the most fun team in the NFL.

Before Dorsey lost a mysterious power struggle and was fired by Kansas City last year, he established a reputation as one of the top talent evaluators in the league. He spent a dozen years as a top executive in Green Bay, then five years as the GM of the Chiefs, where he left behind more fingerprints than the burglars in Home Alone.

If Haslam lets Dorsey hire the next coach, make the player personnel decisions, and stays out of the way — Browns fans can dream — it is hard not to imagine brighter days ahead.

“He has already done it. You have seen what he has done,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Dorsey. “You just watch how he gets that thing turned around right there.”

Consider Dorsey’s recent track record, beginning with Hunt, who he selected in the third round last year. The record-setting running back for the Rockets led the NFL in rushing in 2017 and may be a more complete back this season, with Reid citing his improved pass protection and patience in allowing plays — and blocks — to develop.

“Then when he goes,” Reid said, “he’s going to punish you.”

We saw it again here, with Hunt calling the performance a “dream come true.” He took a screen pass from Mahomes for a 50-yard score in the first quarter and raced through and around the Browns all day, to the delight of thousands of Chiefs fans — many rocking Hunt’s No. 27 jersey — and the more than 100 students he invited on his dime from nearby Willoughby South, his alma mater.

Along with the catch, Hunt finished with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, raising his season total to 683 yards, behind only Todd Gurley of the Rams.

“I have a hard time believing anybody's playing better at that position than he is right now,” Reid said.

He could say that about a few other guys drafted on Dorsey’s watch too.

Consider:

■ Mahomes, the wonder-armed Texan who is the MVP favorite in his first season as a starter. Dorsey traded up to draft him 10th overall last year.

■ Tight end Travis Kelce, who had a pair of touchdown catches and is on pace for his fourth straight Pro Bowl trip. Dorsey nabbed the former two-star recruit from the University of Cincinnati in the third round in 2013.

■ Receiver Tyreek Hill, who is second in the AFC with 774 receiving yards. Dorsey took him 165th overall in 2016 after the Browns selected three nothing-burger wideouts: Corey Coleman (No. 15), Ricardo Louis (114), and Jordan Payton (154).

The list runs on.

Dorsey, to one degree or another, hit on every first-round pick during his time in Kansas City — the only one who is not a current Chiefs starter, since-traded cornerback Marcus Peters, was a two-time Pro Bowler — and regularly found value late in the draft. The biggest knock on Dorsey was his mismanagement of the salary cap, but he is responsible for a majority of this Kansas City roster.

“John picked them,” Reid said. “And he’s picking them now. That’s why I’m telling you, you’re in good hands.”

For Browns fans, it is a refreshing thought, because, really, your dog’s squeaky chew toy could have drafted better than Cleveland did the past decade. All eight of their first-round draft picks from 2012-16 — Trent Richardson, Brandon Weeden, Barkevious Mingo, Justin Gilbert, Johnny Manziel, Danny Shelton, Cam Erving, and Corey Coleman — flamed out and are gone.

A perfect mark of failure that culminated in the 0-16 Perfect Season parade last year.

So far, Dorsey has had one draft and the early returns are promising, with Mayfield and defensive back Denzel Ward — selected Nos. 1 and 4 overall — looking like franchise cornerstones, and second-round running back Nick Chubb an intriguing talent too.

At the least, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. At most, take it from Mahomes. The Factory could soon be out of business.