Around the MAC: Chase is on to catch Northern Illinois, Buffalo

The Mid-American Conference races are heating up as teams try to earn a division title and a trip to Detroit for the MAC championship game. Northern Illinois and Buffalo are in the driver’s seat in the West and East respectively with perfect 5-0 records. But teams like Westen Michigan and Toledo in the West and Ohio in the East are trying to claw their way back into the race. Here are three observations from this week of MACtion:

■ Northern Illinois stays unbeaten: The Huskies handled a tricky trip to Akron with a 36-26 win over the Zips. The win keeps NIU at the top of the MAC West with a record of 5-0. Western Michigan is still in second at 4-2, but Toledo is at 3-2 and has a must-win road date with NIU this Wednesday in DeKalb. Huskies running back Tre Harbison had 169 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in the win over Akron.

■ Buffalo impresses again: The Bulls stayed unbeaten and atop the MAC East standings with a 5-0 record after a 51-42 win over Miami. The RedHawks fall to 3-2 in the conference with the loss. Buffalo wide receiver Anthony Johnson broke out in a big way with eight catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Tyree Jackson threw for 358 yards and three scores.

■ Ohio routs Western Michigan: The Broncos are suddenly struggling with back-to-back losses to Toledo and Ohio. The Bobcats routed WMU 59-14 in Athens. While the Broncos are sitting at 4-2 in the West, things are trending down after quarterback Jon Wassink went out with an injury. Ohio, on the other hand, is one game back of Buffalo and still has a game with the Bulls upcoming.