Briggs' ballot breakdown: Michigan on playoff course

Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) returns an interception 62 yards for a touchdown Saturday in the Wolverines' latest impressive win vs. Penn State. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Apologies in advance, a few quick hits from my latest ballot in the AP college football poll:

• Welcome in to the top four, Michigan. With top-ranked Alabama’s 29-0 win over then-No. 4 LSU, the playoff hierarchy is clear: Bama, then, after roughly a million miles, Clemson, Notre Dame, and the Wolverines. As for Ohio State, I kept it at 10th after a listless win over two-win Nebraska, but reserve the right to hold the phone. As crazy as it seems now, if the Buckeyes win out — including victories over Michigan and the Big Ten West champ in the league title game — expect them to be in the playoffs.

• We’re hardly big-conference snobs here. If you look at my ballot, you’ll see four teams from outside the Power 5 monopoly ranked in the top 20: No. 9 Central Florida, No. 17 Utah State, No. 19 Cincinnati, and No. 20 Fresno State. But can we agree to not waste another breath debating the merits of UCF — winners of 21 straight games — as a playoff contender? It’s not, no matter how much the Knights pound the drum. Asked last week if a team from a non-power league could ever make the four-team playoff, UCF AD Kevin White told Yahoo! Sports, “If we go undefeated two straight years and we don’t get in, I’d say it’s impossible.” That might be true. Let’s just not pretend UCF — which hasn’t played a team with fewer than four losses and just allowed 670 yards in a 52-40 home win over Temple — is a good test case. Take the top 10 ranking as a show of respect for how difficult it is to win every week, but No. 9 is about the ceiling for me here.

• Now, if you want to expand the playoff, we’re all ears. How about 16 teams? OK, too many. But it sure would be fun in these parts this year. Don’t count any chickens yet, but a tournament of our latest top 16 schools might as well be the Northwest Ohio Invitational. The coaches of five of those teams either previously led Toledo or Bowling Green or, in the case of Jim Harbaugh — like Urban Meyer — were born in Toledo: Nick Saban, Harbaugh, Meyer, Dino Babers (No. 13 Syracuse), and Matt Campbell (No. 16 Iowa State).

My full ballot:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. West Virginia

8. Washington State

9. Central Florida

10. Ohio State

11. LSU

12. Kentucky

13. Syracuse

14. Boston College

15. Texas

16. Iowa State

17. Utah State

18. Florida

19. Cincinnati

20. Fresno State

21. Penn State

22. Mississippi State

23. Northwestern

24. Michigan State

25. Purdue