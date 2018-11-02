Start's season ends with loss to Reynoldsburg

ADVERTISEMENT

Start’s season came to an end Friday night at Reynoldsburg, where the Raiders blasted the Spartans for a 52-0 rout in the first round of the Division I state playoffs.

With seven turnovers, Start could muster only 45 total yards across 40 plays on offense and simply was unable to keep pace as top-seeded Reynoldsburg ran away with 313 total yards.

Start head coach Corey Pargo tried to paint the picture of a roller-coaster campaign for the Spartans (6-5), which included the program’s fourth straight outright City League championship.

“It’s really, really tough after coming off a loss like this here,” Pargo said. “When we were successful winning a championship, all the glory went to God. And on this defeat, all the glory goes to God.

“We’ll find a way to get back and we’ve got some tough, resilient kids in this team. They’ll bounce back and we’ll be better.”

The shutout against the Raiders (10-1) snapped Start’s five-game winning streak, which the Spartans after a 1-3 start to the season.

VIDEO: Reynoldsburg 52, Start 0

Reynoldsburg was paced by Michael Whatley, who diced Start as he completed 11 of his 17 passes for 145 yards and four touchdowns. The Spartans’ defense, led by Jeremy Collier’s nine tackles (three for loss) and one sack, had no answer in the secondary as three different receivers reached the end zone.

Start stuffed Reynoldsburg for no gain on the first play from scrimmage, but the Raiders scorched the Spartans on the very next snap. On second-and-10 from his own 38, Whatley sat back and hit James Dean for a 62-yard catch and run to go up 7-0 not even a minute into the game.

The teams traded punts over each of their next two possessions before Reynoldsburg picked off quarterback Caleb Coyne on Start’s second-and-10 from its own 38.

The Raiders took over at their own 23 after the deep pass down the right sideline when Eddings, who captured three of the picks, came away with Coyne’s deep ball down the right sideline.

Reynoldsburg’s drive stalled and gave Start the ball back at its own 35, but running back Legend Tucker’s fumble handed the Raiders prime field position. Whatley’s back-shoulder pass to Shon Strickland along the right sideline on second-and-11 from the 13 doubled the margin to 14-0 with 2:41 left in the first quarter.

On Start’s ensuing drive, which started at its own 20, Coyne threw a second interception to Eddings. Reynoldsburg took over at Start’s 46, scoring on a second-and-9 from the 13 when Whatley found Strickland again, widening the gap to 21-0 at the 11:52 mark of the second quarter.

After Cocy Goff’s 28-yard field goal put the Raiders up 24-0 at the 6:32 point, they scored two more times in the first half to put the contest out of reach. Whatley connected with Andree’ Mock from seven yards at the 4:14 mark, and on the Spartans’ ensuing drive, Eddings had a pick-six from 30 yards out with nine seconds left to put Start down 38-0 at halftime.

The Spartans rotated Coyne and Jeremiah Beringer, but neither signal caller had success as they combined to complete 5 of 19 passes for 24 yards with four interceptions — two apiece — between them.

“It’s on me,” Pargo said of the turnovers, which included three fumbles. “It starts with the head coach.”

As the running clock ticked in the third quarter, Noah Mwaitenda stripped Beringer and Darien Abron recovered in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 45-0. A punt return score by Princeton Hoskins in the fourth quarter made it 52-0.

The Raiders got the ball back once more deep in Start territory after Deondre Brown’s fumble, but Reynoldsburg head coach Buddy White took several knees to run out the clock’s final minutes.

“I wanted to make sure we showed class,” White said. “I don’t want run the score up on anybody because the football gods have been blessing us this season. I don’t want them to get mad at me.”