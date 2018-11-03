Killam boots Liberty Center into second round

ADVERTISEMENT

LIBERTY CENTER — Orry Killam booted a 25-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give Liberty Center a 24-21 win over Miami East in an Ohio Division V first-round playoff game Saturday at Rex Lingruen Stadium.

Nathan Meller gave Liberty Center possession with a little more than four minutes to go with an interception in the end zone. The Tigers appeared ready to punt on fourth-and-three from their own 45, but Killam came up with his first big play to help set up his game-winning kick with a 6-yard run for a first down on a fake punt attempt.

“The fake punt was all Orry,” Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler said of his senior kicker. “It wasn’t called, but when they turned around and ran he just thought he could get it. That was a big momentum shift.”

Nine plays later, Killam turned hero, helped out by a 22-yard run by Caleb Carpenter that took Liberty Center down to the Miami East nine with 15 seconds remaining.

The late drive helped Liberty Center overcome a nightmare of a first half in which the Tigers lost starting quarterback Jarrett Krugh to a broken leg. In addition, Liberty Center fumbled the ball away twice, once while going in for a score, while also having a touchdown called back.

Still, the eighth-ranked team in Division V went into the locker room tied at 14 after sophomore Camden Krugh, who replaced his senior brother at quarterback, hit Brendan Morris for a 20-yard touchdown with seven minutes to go in the second quarter.

Carpenter then gave Liberty Center a 21-14 lead with a 4-yard touchdown run to open the second half, capping off a 12-play, 62-yard drive.

However, Justin Brown tied the game with a 42-yard touchdown reception from Ian Gengler, his third score of the contest, with 2:04 left in the third.

Liberty Center nearly took the lead following a Connor Keller fumble recovery, but Carpenter was stopped on fourth-and-one at the Miami East 5 with 6:53 to play.

The Tigers, however, were not finished, with Killam playing hero at the end of the game.

“We showed a lot of guys tonight,” Mohler said. “We never quit, and they never quit. Fortunately at the end we made plays that gave us the opportunity to win it.”

Before going out with the injury late in the first quarter, Jarrett Krugh connected with Morris on a 28-yard touchdown strike at the 6:26 mark for a 7-0 Liberty Center advantage.

Brown evened the game with a 43-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left in the first, before taking the lead on a 26-yard pass from Gengler to Brown with 10:03 to go in the first half.

Carpenter had a big game on the ground for the Tigers with 224 yards on 37 carries, while Zach Bowers chipped in 58 yards on 16 attempts for Liberty Center (10-1).

Jarrett Krugh was 3 of 3 for 49 yards passing before going out, and Camden Krugh followed by going 4 of 6 for 46 yards. Each threw a touchdown pass.

Brown was impressive in defeat for Miami East (8-3), rushing 14 times for 134 yards while adding 68 yards receiving and two scores. Vincent Villella, who like Brown ran for 1,000 yards during the regular season, had 16 carries for 74 yards in the loss.

Liberty Center moves on to face Oak Harbor, a 28-21 winner over Marion Pleasant, in a regional semifinal game this coming Saturday at a site to be determined.