Everything you need to know about tonight's high school football playoff matchups

Now is the moment every high school football team in Ohio has worked for since the early morning weight room sessions in the summer, the goal that’s driven them through offseason workouts.

It’s playoff time.

For some teams, it will be one-and-done. And making it to Week 11 is more than enough to deem 2018 a success.

For others, this is just the beginning of a long walk to Canton.

After the playoffs kicked off Friday, there is a slate of regional games yet to be played Saturday. Here’s what to expect:

Bryan (7-3) at Bellville Clear Fork (10-0)

Division IV; Saturday, 7 p.m.

Playoff appearances: Bryan 4, Clear Fork 14

Bryan’s season: After a 34-7 Week 1 loss at Van Wert, the Golden Bears reeled off six straight wins and were in the NWOAL title mix until successive losses to eventual champion Patrick Henry (28-13) and runner-up Liberty Center (28-14). But Bryan regrouped to beat Evergreen in Week 10 to clinch a playoff bid.

Clear Fork’s season: The Colts, Ohio’s third-ranked team, won the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title and outscored its opponents 473-119. Clear Fork’s best win was a Week 9 victory over D-V playoff team Marion Pleasant by a 16-14 score.

Scouting report: Coach Grant Redhead’s Golden Bears must find a way to neutralize Clear Fork’s offensive juggernaut, including the alternating QB tandem of Jared Schaefer (1,016 passing yards, 12 TDs) and Brennan South (1,021 passing yards, 11 TDs). RB Trevon Trammell added 1,051 rushing yards. Bryan is back in the postseason for the first time since 2013. Quarterback Nate Miller (1,748 passing yards, 16 TDs; 576 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and WR Brycen Andrews (38 catches, 615 yards, 6 TDs) lead the offense for team that outscored foes 257-169.

Lake (7-3) at Genoa (10-0)

Division V; Saturday, 7 p.m.

Playoff appearances: Lake 5, Genoa 11

Lake’s season: The Flyers gave the top-ranked Comets their toughest game of the season in Week 4 before falling 34-27 at Genoa. After a Week 8 loss at Otsego, the Flyers rebounded to beat winless Woodmore and then Eastwood (31-0) in Week 10 to slide into the No. 8 playoff spot in Region 18. Lake topped foes 286-145 in scoring.

Genoa’s season: The unbeaten Comets earned a No. 1 state football ranking for the first time in school history, outscoring opponents 367-117. Genoa beat fellow D-V playoff team Oak Harbor 34-14 in Week 2, and Lake was the only NBC team to stay within seven points of the Comets.

Scouting report: Whatever Genoa’s other nine opponents could not figure out, Lake apparently did back in Week 4, and the Flyers hope to carry over their Week 10 momentum to Saturday’s rematch at Genoa. Lake is led offensively by QB Dawson Delventhal (1,058 passing yards, 15 TDs), RB Scott Mackiewicz (1,188 rushing yards, 20 TDs), and WR Harry Jackson (39 catches, 565 yards, 13 TDs). Lake must find a way to neutralize Jacob Plantz’s superb run-pass talent, as Plantz combined for 28 touchdowns on the year and the Genoa offense efficiently. Bruising RB Daniel Novotney added 985 rushing yards and 13 TDs, while tight end/linebacker Andrew Bench is a two-way standout.

Marion Pleasant (8-2) at Oak Harbor (9-1)

Division V; Saturday, 7 p.m.

Playoff Appearances: Marion Pleasant 22 (1972, 1996, 2002 state champions), Oak Harbor 8.

Oak Harbor’s season: The Rockets earned their first conference title since 2006 and their first playoff berth since 2007. Their only loss came to Genoa — the top-ranked team in the state in D-V — in Week 2, after which the Rockets have rattled off eight straight wins. They clinched the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division with a 24-7 win over Port Clinton in Week 10.

Marion Pleasant’s season: The Spartans finished 8-2. Their two losses came to Buckeye Valley in Week 7 and to Clear Fork in Week 9. The Spartans shut out four opponents and didn’t allow more than 21 points in a single game, outscoring foes 338-82.

Scouting Report: Jac Alexander makes the Rocket offense go. Last week he broke the school’s single-season passing record with 1,293 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 1,021 yards on the ground and 10 more touchdowns. Clay Schulte has 17 touchdowns for Oak Harbor with 734 rushing yards and 413 receiving yards. The Spartans are the smallest team in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference but are in the playoffs for their third straight season. Key offensive players for the Spartans are running back Patrick Blubaugh and quarterback Ethan Warner.

Casstown Miami East (8-2) at Liberty Center (9-1)

Division V; Saturday, 7 p.m.

Playoff appearances: Miami East 9, Liberty Center 18

Miami East’s season: The unranked Vikings recorded three shutouts in outscoring foes 437-115, with their losses coming to 9-1 Ft. Loramie (21-7) and Cross County Conference champion Covington (19-17). Miami East won its last four games by a combined score of 234-13.

Liberty Center’s season: The Tigers, preseason favorites to win the NWOAL, were on course to do that until falling 34-19 at Henry County rival Patrick Henry last Friday. The Tigers topped foes 344-112 on the scoreboard, and each of their wins came by at least two touchdowns.

Scouting report: Whatever other challenges the visiting Vikings present, eighth-ranked Liberty Center must be able to first shake off the disappointment of its loss at PH last Friday. With two run-heavy offenses squaring off, this game will likely be decided by whichever team wins the battles on the front line. LC is led offensively by QB Jarrett Krugh (1,196 passing yards, 13 TDs) and its 1-2 RB punch of Zach Bowers (1044 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and Caleb Carpenter (981 rushing yards, 13 TDs). Miami East running backs Vincent Villella (1,292 rushing yards, 21 TDs) and Justin Brown (1,111 rushing yards, 15 TDs) starred all season.

McComb (9-1) at Patrick Henry (7-3)

Division VII; Saturday, 7 p.m.

Playoff appearances: McComb 22 (1983 state champions), Patrick Henry 17 (2005 state champions)

McComb’s season: The Panthers of 21st-year coach Kris Alge were one late-game defensive stop away from being 10-0, falling 19-14 at unbeaten, third-ranked, Blanchard Valley Conference champion Pandora-Gilboa in Week 7. McComb outscored foes 445-120.

Patrick Henry’s season: The Patriots of 26th-year coach Bill Inselmann have turned a memorable turnaround season into a NWOAL title. After a 2-8 finish in 2017 and an 0-3 nonleague start this year, PH caught momentum and never lost it, winning a Week 10 NWOAL showdown with rival Liberty Center to finish unbeaten in the NWOAL.

Scouting report: This is the most intriguing first-round playoff game in northwest Ohio, pitting two highly successful perennial powers against each other in a battle too close to call. PH earned the home-field advantage via a tie-breaker after the teams tied for the No. 4 seed with their computer playoff averages. McComb is led by the dynamic duo of QB Tanner Schroeder (768 passing yards, 8 TDs; 974 rushing yards, 21 TDs) and RB Kheaghan Loe (957 rushing yards, 18 TDs). Patrick Henry’s offense is paced by QB T.J. Rhamy (1,002 passing yards, 6 TDs; 1,036 rushing yards, 12 TDs), RB Will Morrow (808 rushing yards, 13 TDs), and WR Kolton Holloway (34 catches, 509 yards, 4 TDs).