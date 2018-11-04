Times, sites set for second round of prep football playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced times and sites for the second round of the football playoffs Sunday, and seven teams from the Toledo area found out where they will be heading this weekend.

A total of seven teams remain in Ohio’s playoffs, with six games to be contested Friday and Saturday.

Teams in Divisions I and II will compete Friday, while teams in Division V and VII will play Saturday.

Among the marquee matchups are Central Catholic (11-0) playing Avon Lake (10-1) at Sandusky Perkins and Anthony Wayne (11-0) taking on Avon (10-1) at Clyde on Friday in Division II, Region 6 play.

The area’s lone D-I team remaining, Whitmer, will have to travel to Marion to take on Dublin Coffman in Region 2 action.

Oak Harbor (10-1) and Liberty Center (10-1) highlight Saturday’s action, as the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in Division V, Region 18 will play at Lake. Genoa (11-0), the top seed in the same region, plays Elyria Catholic (9-2) at Bellevue.

In D-VII, there will be a rematch between Blanchard Valley Conference foes McComb and Leipsic at Findlay’s Donnell Stadium. McComb beat the Vikings 38-7 in Week 6.

Here is the complete schedule for the weekend:

Division I – Games at 7 p.m. Friday

Region 2

2 Dublin Coffman (10-1) vs. 3 Whitmer (9-2) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday

Region 6

1 Central Catholic (11-0) vs. 4 Avon Lake (10-1) at Sandusky Perkins Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium

2 Anthony Wayne (11-0) vs. 3 Avon (10-1) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday

Region 18

1 Genoa (11-0) vs. 4 Elyria Catholic (9-2) at First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility

2 Liberty Center (10-1) vs. 3 Oak Harbor (10-1) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday

Region 26

8 Leipsic (10-1) vs. 5 McComb (10-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium