Hey Ohio State, how about another basketball game in Toledo?

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as colorful destinations go, it is not quite Bali or Bora Bora.

No, for the Ohio State basketball team, it is more exotic.

The Buckeyes on Wednesday will pack their guidebooks, update their vaccinations, and voyage to ... Cincinnati.

Yep, an in-state road game.

Honestly, I didn’t think we’d see the day.

To label Ohio State’s season opener at the University of Cincinnati a rare treat is like calling the Grand Canyon a modest ravine.

You may recall, the last time Big Brother played on the campus of another Ohio school, it did not go so hot, with Toledo stunning the Final Four-bound Buckeyes 64-63 at Savage Arena.

That was 1998.

Since, the Buckeyes have played games in 32 states, a district (Washington), and a territory (Puerto Rico). They have played on a ship and on the Las Vegas Strip, in the middle of the ocean (Hawaii) and in the middle of nothing (Idaho). They have played in the Big Apple and the Big Easy, in Beantown and Tinseltown, and everywhere in between.

Everywhere but here — as in a road gym in Ohio.

Until Wednesday.

Which, naturally, has us thinking.

Hey Buckeyes, now that the Cold War has thawed, don’t you have a score to settle in the Glass City?

Come on up, the water’s fine. (We think.)

“I agree,” Tod Kowalczyk said this week.

In fact, consider the invitation on the table. The Toledo coach will even gladly agree to a three-for-one arrangement with Ohio State, meaning the Rockets would play three games in Columbus in exchange for one here.

“I think the world of their coaches and have so much respect for them,” Kowalczyk said of a staff that includes Ryan Pedon, an assistant at UT from 2010-13. “I would love to play them in any situation and if we could have them come here, that would be great. I’d do whatever we had to do be creative to try to get a home game against a Big Ten team.”

Hey, we can dream.

At the least, Ohio State’s trip to the Queen City is a positive step, a setting aside of ego for the better of the fans.

Same as flagship schools elsewhere — see: Kansas’ enduring refusal to play Wichita State — the Buckeyes have long viewed games against their in-state neighbors as lose-lose scenarios beneath them.

Take Ohio State and Cincinnati, the state’s two biggest universities with its best hoops traditions, separated by 109 miles. They memorably clashed in the 1961 and 1962 national finals, with the Bearcats denying Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek a second and third title, but have played just twice since, once by choice. The schools met in a neutral-site game in Indianapolis in December, 2006, and in the Sweet 16 of the 2012 NCAA tourney, both Ohio State victories.

Despite an annual clamor, know the last time they met on campus? 1921.

Now at last, the 100-year storm has arrived, with second-year coach Chris Holtmann signing off on a home-and-home series against UC — cracking open the door for a new era of college basketball in Ohio.

“[OSU AD] Gene Smith deserves a lot of credit,” Holtmann told reporters. “He didn’t tell me I had to do it. But he encouraged it to happen. ... There is some risk involved with it. I just think in college basketball right now you need on-campus games that are attractive for people.”

After years of the Buckeyes’ cupcake-stuffed early-season schedules, cue the Hallelujah chorus.

The hope here is the game leads to more in-state home-and-homes and perhaps a state basketball tournament in December. Our proposal: an annual eight-team holiday event featuring the Big Four programs — Ohio State, Cincinnati, Xavier, and Dayton — and four of Ohio’s top teams in the MAC and Horizon League, to be played at rotating sites, including Toledo.

How much fun would that be?

“Anything to be creative to get more state teams to play each other would be awesome,” Kowalczyk said.

This isn’t to say he is holding his breath, whether for our pie-in-the-sky tournament vision or a visit from Ohio State — or, for that matter, Cincinnati, Xavier, or Dayton, which decline to come here too. Self-interest is a nearly undefeated force, and these schools have little to gain by forfeiting a home date for a trip to Toledo.

Not to mention a game to lose, as even the best of Ohio State teams know well.

Rewind to December, 1998, at Savage Arena. A game Randy Ayers scheduled as a favor to St. John’s Jesuit grad Neshaun Coleman was supposed to be a sweet homecoming.

Problem was, the Rockets and a sold-out crowd of 9,228 had other ideas. After freshman Justin Hall drove for the game-winning score with 5.7 seconds left, UT students stormed the court and then-Ohio State coach Jim O’Brien stormed off it. He pledged to never again enter another in-state madhouse.

“Our guys will remember that for the rest of their lives,” former Rockets coach Stan Joplin said.

So would the Buckeyes.

Here’s hoping their trip Wednesday is a sign of things to come.

In the meantime, we’ll keep dreaming of that rematch. Come on, Ohio State, what’s one rough night 20 years ago between friends?