Projected lineup: Toledo women return 4 starters from a year ago

The Toledo women’s basketball team was 18-15 a year ago and could not recapture the magic of 2016-17, when the Rockets won the MAC and advanced to the NCAA tournament. This year’s Rockets squad loses only one starter from a year ago in Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott, but all five of the players below started at least 12 games a season ago.
G Mariella Santucci (5-6, Jr.): Pass-first Italian point guard averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 assists per game her sophomore season while starting 21 games.
G Sara Rokkanen (5-10, Jr.): Combo guard from Finland made 29 3-pointers as a sophomore and is expected to step into a larger role in her junior season after starting 12 games a year ago.
G Mikaela Boyd (5-7, Sr.): Do-it-all guard from Illinois is coming off of two straight seasons of third-team All-MAC honors and filled up the stat sheet last season, averaging 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
F Sarah St-Fort (5-10, Sr.): A tough interior presence who does all the little things for the Rockets. The Montreal native averaged 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds last season.
C Kaayla McIntyre (6-2, Sr.): Efficient low post scorer led the MAC with 63.2 field-goal percentage last season. The Notre Dame Academy grad is preseason All-MAC West pick after averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last season.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.