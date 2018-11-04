Monday, Nov 05, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
UT

Projected lineup: Toledo women return 4 starters from a year ago

By Brian Buckey / The Blade
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT

The Toledo women’s basketball team was 18-15 a year ago and could not recapture the magic of 2016-17, when the Rockets won the MAC and advanced to the NCAA tournament. This year’s Rockets squad loses only one starter from a year ago in Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott, but all five of the players below started at least 12 games a season ago.

G Mariella Santucci (5-6, Jr.): Pass-first Italian point guard averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 assists per game her sophomore season while starting 21 games.

G Sara Rokkanen (5-10, Jr.): Combo guard from Finland made 29 3-pointers as a sophomore and is expected to step into a larger role in her junior season after starting 12 games a year ago.

G Mikaela Boyd (5-7, Sr.): Do-it-all guard from Illinois is coming off of two straight seasons of third-team All-MAC honors and filled up the stat sheet last season, averaging 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

F Sarah St-Fort (5-10, Sr.): A tough interior presence who does all the little things for the Rockets. The Montreal native averaged 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds last season.

C Kaayla McIntyre (6-2, Sr.): Efficient low post scorer led the MAC with 63.2 field-goal percentage last season. The Notre Dame Academy grad is preseason All-MAC West pick after averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last season.

Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…