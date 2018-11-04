Projected lineup: Toledo women return 4 starters from a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT

The Toledo women’s basketball team was 18-15 a year ago and could not recapture the magic of 2016-17, when the Rockets won the MAC and advanced to the NCAA tournament. This year’s Rockets squad loses only one starter from a year ago in Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott, but all five of the players below started at least 12 games a season ago.

G Mariella Santucci (5-6, Jr.): Pass-first Italian point guard averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 assists per game her sophomore season while starting 21 games.

G Sara Rokkanen (5-10, Jr.): Combo guard from Finland made 29 3-pointers as a sophomore and is expected to step into a larger role in her junior season after starting 12 games a year ago.

G Mikaela Boyd (5-7, Sr.): Do-it-all guard from Illinois is coming off of two straight seasons of third-team All-MAC honors and filled up the stat sheet last season, averaging 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

F Sarah St-Fort (5-10, Sr.): A tough interior presence who does all the little things for the Rockets. The Montreal native averaged 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds last season.

C Kaayla McIntyre (6-2, Sr.): Efficient low post scorer led the MAC with 63.2 field-goal percentage last season. The Notre Dame Academy grad is preseason All-MAC West pick after averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last season.