Injured shoulder likely to keep UT's Guadagni out vs. Northern Illinois

University of Toledo coach Jason Candle said quarterback Mitch Guadagni most likely will not be able to play this week at Northern Illinois after injuring his shoulder two weeks ago at Western Michigan.

Candle said the Rockets will have to take a “wait and see” approach with Guadagni moving forward and in the meantime, sophomore Eli Peters will be the starter.

Peters started last week against Ball State when Guadagni was unable to play. Candle said he is looking for Peters to continue to prepare as he has all season long.

“I think it doesn’t change for him,” Candle said. “He needs to continue to handle the mental part of it away from the practice field. When you get to this stretch of games that we are in now, it’s hard to handle a bunch of reps in practice from the quarterback’s perspective because you are asking guys to run full speed reps. That’s kind of counter-productive to what we are asking guys to do. The past few days it’s been the weekend, so he doesn’t have the class load. He is able to be around here and really soak in what we are trying to get accomplished.”

Peters was 25-of-34 passing for 327 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-13 win Wednesday against Ball State, but he did throw four interceptions in the game.

“The ebbs and flows have been there this season,” Candle said. “Am I playing this week? Am I the starter? Am I not? There has been a little bit of that going on. The growth part of it is that you can continually come in and prepare every week like you are going to be the guy. You can handle the tough moments that the game presents to you and handle the success you may have in a game and find ways to parlay the positives into next week and fix the negatives. I think he’s done a good job of that.”

For the receivers and other offensive players, there isn’t too much of a difference no matter what quarterback has been in the game.

Senior receiver Cody Thompson, who caught six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown from Peters last week, has said all season long both quarterbacks prepare like they will be the starter and the receivers are comfortable with whichever one is in the game at a given time.

Guadagni suffered a concussion against Fresno State earlier this season and Peters filled in the next game and led Toledo to a rivalry win over Bowling Green. Guadagni returned in a loss at Eastern Michigan before he was benched in a home game against Buffalo and Peters finished the game.

Guadagni was back in the lineup and having a big first half at Western Michigan before he suffered his shoulder injury.

Candle said he doesn’t think there are any drastic changes the offensive coaches or players need to make when they shift back and forth at quarterback.

“They are very comfortable with either guy that plays,” Candle said. “They’ve practiced an awful lot with spring ball and going through the summer and in preseason camp not naming a starting quarterback. Guys have had lots of reps with each other. It’s not like we are coaching two different offenses. Where we want our guys to be and where we want our ball placement to be, that is very consistent with whoever plays quarterback. It’s not a whole lot different.”

Peters and Guadagni are roommates off the field and are good friends. Even after Guadagni has been banged up at different points of the season, he has been supportive of Peters.

“Those guys are very close off the field and that helps,” Candle said. “It shows up. They have the support that Eli provided for Mitch when he was playing and then to get it reciprocated, I think is a big deal. It’s a big boost to your confidence and is probably just another set of eyes when you come off the field. It’s been good for Eli, I know that.”