UT’s Kuvanun wins women's golf tournament in Georgia

Rockets place 2nd as a team behind host Mercer

Toledo women's golfer Pinyada Kuvanun won her second career tournament Tuesday by taking the individual title at the Idle Hour Collegiate Championship, hosted by Mercer University.

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO Enlarge

University of Toledo senior Pinyada Kuvanun collected the second tournament win of her college career as the Rockets took second place Tuesday at the Idle Hour Collegiate Championship hosted by Mercer University.

Toledo finished second of 13 teams behind the host school at the three-round tournament played at the Idle Hour Club in Macon, Ga., with a team score of 28-over-par 892.

Kuvanun entered the final round three shots back but carded a 5-under 67 to beat Mercer’s Terese Romeo by a shot. 

Kuvanun tallied a tournament-best 17 birdies, including three in the first four holes Tuesday.

