Projected lineup: Toledo returns 3 starters from near-tournament team

Toledo finished one win away from the NCAA Tournament last year, and plenty of talent returns. Despite losing MAC Player of the Year Tre’Shaun Fletcher and Taylor Adway, UT has three returning starters and a talented group of reserves.

G Marreon Jackson (6-0, 175, So.): The talented point guard who shined at the MAC tournament averaged 8.0 points and 2.7 assists per game his freshman season and was named to the MAC All-Freshman team.

G Jaelan Sanford (6-4, 200, Sr.): The combo guard, who has started all 100 career games, scored 16.3 points per game and shot a career-high 40.3 percent from the 3-point line on the way to second-team All-MAC honors last year.

F Willie Jackson (6-6, 215, Jr.): A versatile athlete who averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in first season with Toledo after transferring from Missouri.

F Nate Navigato (6-8, 225, Sr.): The sharpshooting forward set a single-season school record last season with 94 3-pointers and shot 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.

C Luke Knapke (6-11, 245, Jr.): Multi-talented center tied the single-season school record last season with 60 blocked shots, shot 55.6 percent from the field, and made 22 3-pointers as a key reserve.