UT, Northern Illinois meet again with big MAC West implications

The University of Toledo and Northern Illinois have been two of the most consistent football programs in the Mid-American Conference in the past decade.

As the teams meet in DeKalb, Ill., on Wednesday night, the game once again will be a big factor in determining the West Division champion.

Toledo sits at 3-2 in the conference and is looking up at Northern Illinois in the West standings as the Huskies are 5-0. The Rockets need a win and a loss by the Huskies in one of their remaining games against Miami or Western Michigan in order to return to the MAC Championship Game.

The sustained success of both programs has continued under Toledo coach Jason Candle and NIU coach Rod Carey.

Carey, who took over the head job from Dave Doeren for the Huskies’ Orange Bowl game in 2012, boasts a 37-8 record in the MAC.

Candle, in his third year at the helm, has compiled a 16-5 conference record since taking over for Matt Campbell.

From 2010-15, Northern Illinois represented the West each year in the conference title game, many times spoiling promising seasons for Toledo.

“There are still some guys in that locker room that [NIU] has ruined their season, and I’m certainly one of those guys,” Candle said. “It is a little personal when it comes to that. It’s a conference game on the road in November against a team that is historically very good in November with Rod Carey.

“This is a team that gets better as the season goes on and that doesn’t fold down the stretch. They require your best effort. It’s not just attention to detail like the rest of the weeks here. It’s a physical team that is going to challenge you in all three phases.”

Starting in 2010, Northern Illinois beat Toledo six consecutive times in the series. That changed with a victory by Toledo in the 2016 game that was played at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

“Going into that game, we just tried to stay true to our roots and didn’t really try to step outside ourselves, and I think that is what allowed us to win that game,” UT senior receiver Cody Thompson said. “After so many years of losing to a team, it almost becomes like you are saying, ‘This is the year,’ every year. To get over that hump and beat them was a weight off our shoulders.”

The Rockets backed that win up with a 27-17 win against the Huskies at the Glass Bowl in 2017 that helped pave the way to the MAC title.

“So many times, and by that I mean almost every year, this one has been a major one,” Candle said. “If you look back to the preseason, they were picked to win the division and we were picked second. Last year, this game determined who was going to the championship game and it has almost every year.”

Toledo redshirt freshman running back Bryant Koback, a Springfield High School alumnus, is familiar with the heartbreak the Rockets have experienced at the hands of NIU.

“I remember growing up and watching some of those games, especially the last few years,” Koback said. “As far as I remember, it’s always been a tough game. As coach Candle said, it usually comes down to who is going to go out there and play hard and execute the best for 60 minutes out on the field.”

With the exception of 2016 when Western Michigan completed an undefeated MAC season, it has been either Northern Illinois or Toledo in the MAC championship game since 2010.

“I think that every year that I’ve been here minus one in 2016, this game has gone a long way in deciding the West,” Carey said. “That’s been the history of it and it looks to be the same this season.”

After a two-year hiatus from the championship game, the Huskies are on track to make it back to Detroit.

Could this be the year Toledo returns some of the recent heartbreak?

For seniors like kicker Jameson Vest, the Northern Illinois game has provided mixed emotions the past few seasons.

“I remember the heartbreaks, but also some pretty sweet times in the locker room after the game,” Vest said. “Two years ago, we got that monkey off of our back and have since been able to look at NIU as more human, you could say. Prior to that, we would take it too seriously going into game time. Now it’s just that we have to do what we need to do and we’ll be fine.”