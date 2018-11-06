Toledo vs. Northern Illinois: Everything you need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

When Toledo travels to Northern Illinois for another mid-week Mid-American Conference game Wednesday night, it’s the old immovable object against an unstoppable force, strength against strength.

The Rockets bring one of the MAC’s best offenses to the game — first in scoring offense (41.2 points per game), second in rushing offense (204.3 yards per game, 19 touchdowns), and third in total offense (440.1 yards per game).

Waiting for them is the MAC’s best defense — first in scoring defense (21.7 ppg), rushing defense (103.8 ypg, 10 TDs), and sacks (32 sacks), and second in total defense (346.9 ypg). Over the last three games, the Huskies have allowed 174 rushing yards, and they haven’t given up a rushing score in 10 quarters.

So which one will win out?

SERIES: The Rockets have won two straight against NIU and own a 31-14 edge in the series, but the Huskies went on a six-game winning streak from 2010-2015, which also coincided with their streak of five straight MAC West titles (2010-14). Of those six straight games won by NIU, four were decided by a TD or less. Over the last 20 meetings, UT holds a 55-point edge, and 12 of those games have been decided by 14 or fewer points.

This one is always the major game. Almost every year the winner moves on to the championship game.

LAST MEETING: UT used two Terry Swanson touchdown runs in the final 9 minutes of the first half to get an edge and hold off the Huskies 27-17 at the Glass Bowl. Swanson finished with a game-high 116 rushing yards and a career-best three TDs. Logan Woodside threw for 361 yards, and Diontae Johnson caught 10 passes for 166 yards, but the Rockets didn’t throw for a score.

LAST WEEK: The Rockets won their second straight game with a 45-13 win over visiting Ball State. Bryant Koback rushed for 78 yards and two scores, and Eli Peters threw for 327 yards and a pair of TDs but was intercepted four times. The UT defense held the Cardinals to 94 rushing yards, and Tuzar Skipper had a 1-yard fumble return for a TD.

The Huskies won their fifth straight game with a 36-26 win at Akron. Tre Harbison had a career-high 169 yards rushing with a TD, and Marcus Jones added 82 yards on the ground. The NIU defense allowed 35 rushing yards, their third straight game of allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards.

HUSKIES TO WATCH: NIU is a stacked defense, with junior linebackers Antonio Jones-Davis and Kyle Pugh combining for 148 tackles; Davis-Jones has four sacks. The Huskies bring the pressure of the edge as ends Sutton Smith (14 tackles for loss, eight sacks) and Josh Cocoran (six sacks) rank among the MAC leaders.

NEXT MAN UP: UT coach Jason Candle said starting QB Mitch Guadagni is likely out vs. the Huskies with an injured shoulder, giving sophomore Eli Peters the start. Peters has thrown for 998 yards and 11 TDs this season, but he’s coming off a four-interception game against Ball State. Peters doesn’t pose the rushing threat that Guadagni does — Peters negative-31 yards on five carries this season while Guadagni is second on the team with 428 yards and three scores.

WEEKLY HONORS: Northern Illinois had a pair of players selected for MAC honors after the win at Akron. Freshman defensive back Jalen McKie had two interceptions, including one returned for a score, and Tre Harbison had a career-high in rushing yards, leading to both getting the nods.

The win over Akron was also the 50th in coach Rod Carey’s career. He is 50-27 since taking over for Dave Doeren in the 2012 Orange Bowl.

Rockets kicker Jameson Vest was named the MAC West Special Teams player of the week after he went 6-for-6 on extra points and hit a field goal against Ball State. Vest became UT’s all-time leader with 69 career field goals. This season, he’s 47-of-47 on extra points and 12-of-16 on field goals.