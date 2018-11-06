Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018
Toledo vs. Northern Illinois: Where to watch, how to listen

By Jeremy Schneider / The Blade
Toledo, coming off wins over Western Michigan and Ball State, travels to face Northern Illinois on Wednesday.

Time and date: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Location (stadium capacity): DeKalb, Ill.; Huskie Stadium (24,000)

Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 40 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

Betting odds: Northern Illinois is a 3-point favorite.

How to watch and listen: The game will be televised on ESPN2. The radio broadcast will be live on the Toledo Rocket Sports Network, WCWA-AM 1230 in Toledo.

How to stream: The game can be streamed on ESPN3, and TuneIn Radio carries the Toledo radio network.

Next game: Toledo 2018 football schedule

