Toledo vs. Northern Illinois: Where to watch, how to listen

Toledo, coming off wins over Western Michigan and Ball State, travels to face Northern Illinois on Wednesday.
Time and date: 8 p.m. Wednesday
Location (stadium capacity): DeKalb, Ill.; Huskie Stadium (24,000)
Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 40 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.
Betting odds: Northern Illinois is a 3-point favorite.
Freshman Terrance Taylor forces a fumble, Tuzar Skipper recovers in the end zone for a touchdown! Toledo 21, Ball State 0 #GoRockets pic.twitter.com/Fup5EJuk2S— Toledo Athletics (@ToledoRockets) November 1, 2018
How to watch and listen: The game will be televised on ESPN2. The radio broadcast will be live on the Toledo Rocket Sports Network, WCWA-AM 1230 in Toledo.
How to stream: The game can be streamed on ESPN3, and TuneIn Radio carries the Toledo radio network.
