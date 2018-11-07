Toledo at Northern Illinois: 3 keys to the game

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Toledo football team will look to keep its Mid-American Conference West Division title hopes alive when it travels to face Northern Illinois on Wednesday. The stakes are clear — a loss would eliminate Toledo from contention in the division, while a win would keep Toledo in the race. Here are three keys to the game:

1) How will Eli Peters play? Peters most likely will draw the start at quarterback as Mitch Guadagni continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Peters filled in during Toledo's 45-13 win Oct. 31 against Ball State. He was efficient, completing 25 of 34 passes, but threw four interceptions. Peters will need to cut back on the risky throws and secure the ball against one of the best defenses in the conference. At the same time, he will need to find Toledo’s talented receivers on the outside and give them a chance to make plays.

2) Can Toledo slow Tre Harbison and the Huskies’ run game? Harbison is NIU’s leading rusher with 665 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season. He is coming off a 23-carry, 169-yard performance in an NIU win against Akron. Toledo has been better against the run the past three games, allowing just 3.0 yards per carry, and will have to continue that as NIU will look to assert itself physically on the offensive front and establish the power run game.

3) Can NIU score enough if Toledo has a good offensive game? Northern Illinois averages just 19.2 points per game, a stark contrast to Toledo’s MAC-leading 41.2 points. NIU relies on its defense to win games, as it holds opponents to a conference-best 21.7 points per game. That was perhaps best exemplified as the Huskies won a 7-6 contest two weeks ago against BYU. Northern Illinois is physical up front defensively and limits opposing rushing attacks to a league-best 103.8 yards per game. However, if Toledo gets its high-powered offense going, do the Huskies have enough firepower to keep up?