Walleye run win streak to 6 games

Toledo Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle was a wall in net once again Saturday and when a crack finally appeared, fellow veteran Shane Berschbach had his back.

Nagle, who had posted six straight periods of shutout hockey, led Toledo (7-1-1) to a sixth consecutive win with a 3-2 victory against Idaho.

The Walleye saw a 2-0 lead disappear in the third period but Berschbach — the franchise's all-time leading scorer — came through with the game-winner with 5:59 left.

Nagle, who played for Idaho in 2013-14, stopped 33 of 35 shots he faced before a capacity crowd of 7,471 at the Huntington Center. The veteran goaltender had been an unbelievable roll, stopping 69 consecutive shots before the Steelheads got two by him on consecutive shots midway through the third.

“Pat's a leader,” Watson said. “He calms things down. He communicates in our D-zone.

“We've been saying [how good Berschbach has been] for five years now. It would be nice if we have him for a couple more.”

Rookie Tyler Spezia, a Bowling Green State University alum, scored his first goal as a pro in the late stages of the first period. The 25-year-old forward scored on a backhander from in tight.

“It was awesome to get that first one,” Spezia said. “I had a bunch of family and friends in town so they were able to share that moment with me. And then ultimately the team gets the win, so it's even more special.”

Spezia scored his first goal on his former Bowling Green teammate, Idaho goalie Tomas Sholl.

“I know he's not too happy about it,” Spezia said. “But honestly if I could have picked a guy to score my first goal on it would have been him. We had dinner last night and it came up a bit. Fortunately, it happened. But hats off to Tomas. He kept them in the game.”

With 50 seconds remaining in the second, A.J. Jenks scored on a perfectly placed snap shot from the top of the slot to give Toledo a 2-0 lead.

“It was a battle for sure,” said Jenks, who scored his fifth goal. “They have a good team with a lot of skill and speed. It was a good match-up for us and I'm happy we came out with the result we did.”

Jenks called Nagle a “huge blessing” for the team. “He's bailed us out a bunch of times,” he said.

Nagle (5-0-1) got the start for the second consecutive night after shutting out the Steelheads 4-0 on Friday. It was the 14th shutout of his career, which moved him into seventh place on the ECHL's all-time career shutout list.

“He's our backbone,” Berschbach said after Friday's game. “If we make mistakes, he's there to back us up. He's been great for us.”

Moments after Berschbach scored the game-winner, he took a puck to the face. He was getting stitches in the training room afterward.

“For one of your leaders to score a big goal and then take the puck to the face … it's just the kind of kid Shane is,” Spezia said.

A.J. White finally solved Nagle 5:13 into the third for Idaho (5-4-1). Nagle had last allowed a goal in the second period of Toledo's 3-2 win Oct. 27 in Fort Wayne.

Idaho then tied it at 2 on a power-play goal from Steven MacParland with 7:52 left in regulation.

Berschbach also stretched his goal-scoring streak to five games and leads the team with seven goals.

“He's having quite the start for himself. It's nice riding his coattails … for now,” Jenks said.

Berschbach also assisted on Spezia's first pro goal. Spezia took the puck from behind the side of the net, out front, and slid the puck on the backhand under Sholl.

The Walleye had a golden chance to go back up by two goals with a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:06 with 12:03 left in the third. But Toledo managed just two shots and did not score. Moments later Idaho tied it.

“We're coming together,” Jenks said. “I also think there is untapped potential. It's just a matter of time before it all comes together. But we're on the right track.”

After Toledo regained the lead, Idaho pulled Sholl from goal for the extra attacker with 2:17 to go but did not get a shot on goal.

Toledo has just three more home games in the month of November on the 15th, 17th, and 23rd. The Nov. 15 game is at 10:35 a.m. against Kalamazoo.

“We played a desperate hockey team and they were harder than us on pucks and on bodies,” Watson said. “But we stopped a lot of their pushes. Nags actually gets into a game when he gets a little more action. We battled and persevered against a hungry team. We found a way to win.”

FISH TALES: Idaho forward Kale Kessy missed the game after he was suspended by the ECHL for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions late in Friday’s game.

Kessy, who has a team-high 30 penalty minutes for the Steelheads, jumped Walleye forward Charlie O’Connor with 32 seconds left in regulation. Kessy got in several blows on the defenseless O’Connor and was issued a game misconduct as an aggressor and also received five minutes for fighting.

Watson said the league made its decision based on the fact it was a non-hockey play.

“The league dealt with it,” he said.

■ Bryan Moore went at it with Steven MacParland in a fight. Toledo's Ben Storm then squared off with Keegan Kanzig as the crowd roared its approval.

