Revisiting 'Heaven': Personal losses inspire Mitch Albom to write a sequel to best-selling novel

Best-selling author Mitch Albom never reads one of his books after it’s published. The deadline-driven journalist in him won’t allow it.

“I’m one of those people that, after I turn it in, I’m so afraid I’m going to find something that I want to change,” he said during an interview with The Blade. “I’m the person who keeps changing things right up to the absolute dead last day. And when I started writing books, I wanted to do the same thing.”

But to write his latest novel, The Next Person You Meet in Heaven — a sequel released Oct. 9 to his New York Times Bestseller The Five People You Meet in Heaven — he broke his own rule.

“[The Five People], I read it from beginning to end, and I totally remembered the voices. … I was returning to a world that I created on my own and it felt very familiar,” he said. “The narrator’s voice, Eddie’s voice, imagining Annie grown up — all of that was very familiar. That was a comfortable feeling. It allowed me to focus on what I wanted to say in the book, and not spend so much time creating the world or the concept.

“As soon as I finished the last page, I sat down and wrote the first paragraph of the [sequel] and I was sort of off and running.”

If you are a fan of Albom or his writing, you know of those characters he created 15 years ago who revisit us again in the sequel. The Detroit-area resident will talk about the book at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stranahan Theater and Great Hall. The speaking program and book-signing is part of the Toledo Lucas County Library’s Authors! series presented by The Blade and Buckeye Broadband, and arranged by the library.

In the first book, we meet Eddie, an 83-year-old war veteran and amusement park mechanic who dies saving an 8-year-old girl named Annie from an accident at the park. When he enters heaven, Eddie meets five people who teach him about his life and why it mattered.

People have been asking Albom for the last decade and a half, what happened to Eddie? What about the little girl?

Not a sequel writer by profession — the themes of Albom’s list of published fictional and non-fictional books range from heaven to basketball to music — Albom says he used to tell his fans who asked about the popular characters to use their imagination.

But after a series of what he calls “rapid-fire losses” of people close to him, he decided to tell the next chapter of Eddie and Annie’s story.

LIFE LESSONS

Albom was born May 23, 1958, in Passaic, N.J., to Rhoda and Ira Albom. His dream growing up was to be a musician, which he pursued for a significant period of time before he gravitated toward journalism.

He received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Brandeis University in 1979, and eventually returned to school, earning a master’s degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, and a second master’s degree at the university’s business school.

He worked as a sports reporter and columnist at several newspapers before starting at the Detroit Free Press in the mid-1980s, a move that led to a storied media career in newspapers, radio, and television.

It was during his time at Brandeis that he met Morrie Schwartz, a professor he forged a close relationship with, and who became the subject of his blockbuster bestseller Tuesdays With Morrie in 1997. Years later, Albom visited weekly with Schwartz, who was dying of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and told the stories and life lessons he received from Schwartz in that memoir that sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.

As with most of his books, The Next Person You Meet in Heaven is based on Albom’s real-life experiences. And with all of his books, Albom says, Morrie Schwartz still plays a role.

“In [The Next Person You Meet in Heaven], the overriding idea came from the discussion that Morrie and I had about forgiveness, where very famously, and it’s often quoted back to me, Morrie said ‘Forgive everybody everything.’ And that's an easy line to quote and many people do. But after that he said, ‘Then forgive yourself.’ And I remember saying ‘What do you mean by that?’ He said ‘For all the times you beat yourself up — I wasn't good enough, I always make mistakes, everything I touch goes wrong.’

“He said ‘When you get to the end of your life like I am, you are going to wish you had been nicer to yourself.’ And I always remembered that. I do know a lot of people in this world who just are down on themselves. They feel doomed, they feel like anything they touch is going to go bad. And Annie is like that. She feels like that from the time she is 8 years old. She doesn't understand it, she feels like everything she does is a mistake. I wanted to address that overall theme.”

Albom has written other books about mortality, on a connection between heaven and earth. There’s, of course, the three mentioned here. In his 2006 book, For One More Day, a son gets the gift of spending one last day with his late mother. In the 2013 book, First Phone Call from Heaven, residents of a small Michigan town receive phone calls from departed loved ones.

Albom said he gets teased about being fascinated with death, but finds it an effective way to get people to think about life.

“The magic in Tuesdays with Morrie, if there was any, is we were able to talk about life because death was right in front of us. It shed a whole different light on being able to talk about what’s important in life, because Morrie knew he was going to die,” Albom said. “I realized if you bring mortality, heaven, death, into a story, you open the door for people to legitimately think about life, but if you don’t, we all think we are going to live forever. ... The end is always so far away that we don’t really want to focus on things we ought to be doing in our lives now.”

MOVING FORWARD

At 60, Albom said he has turned much of his attention to his charity work. He is currently on a book tour through mid-November. He still writes a few dozen columns a year for the Free Press, continues his talk show on WJR radio, and is currently working on making a television series out of his 2015 book, The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto.

Albom has started nine charities under the consortium, S.A.Y. Detroit, to help those in need in his home city, including a nonprofit dessert shop and food product line to fund programs that help Detroit’s needy.

But he says his heart and soul are in Port-au-Prince where the Have Faith Haiti orphanage he took over in 2010; it houses 45 kids. Albom spends three days a month at the orphanage, where he employs about 40 people, including nannies, teachers, and medical staff.

“It’s the most meaningful thing in my life, the absolute favorite thing in my life, the best three days of every month,” he said.

Two of the children, who experienced medical issues while at the orphanage, have temporarily lived with Albom and his wife, Janine, in Detroit. One of them, a vibrant young girl they called Chika, became family.

Chika, who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, a rare and fatal brain tumor in children, died at age 7 in April, 2017, after living with the Alboms for two years.

“I’m [currently] writing about our experience with her and how you make a family at an unusual time in your life. She was very, very funny, very brash and bold and loud. There were so many things I learned from her, and by her and through her,” he said. “We couldn’t have been more of a family than we were with Chika.”

Albom said that newest book, The Summer of Chika, should be released sometime next year.