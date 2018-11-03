A perfect mix: Homebrewers share their craft

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Stillwagon had dabbled with homebrewing beer a few years ago, but it fell by the wayside when he and his young children started keeping honey bees together instead.

A surplus of honey in the Millbury family’s hives, though, brought Mr. Stillwagon and children Jonathan and Anya out to a home-brewing demonstration held Saturday by the Glass City Mashers Homebrewing Club. The event corresponded with Learn To Homebrew Day established by the American Homebrewers Association.

“We’re going to try making some mead” with the honey, Mr. Stillwagon explained after his and his children’s visit with club members in a garage behind Tietgemeier’s Feed and Garden on Western Avenue.

“I did some small Mr. Beer kits,” Mr. Stillwagon said, citing a brand name for the prepared beer mixes he used during his previous homebrewing. “The science behind it was neat for the kids, and I’m fascinated by the process and the history behind it.”

The Mashers had two brewing demonstrations set up: one by Mike Cameron of Lemoyne, who also uses pre-mixed beer concentrate, the other by Ben Trout, a chemical engineer by trade who made his own mash direct from grain.

Mr. Cameron likened the difference to baking a cake by different methods

“I’m making a birthday cake out of the box, while he’s making it from scratch.”

Even his recipes, though, required mixing in malt extract and, for one brew, brown sugar for sweetening along with the beer concentrate, a molasses-like syrup packaged in cans.

Once mixed and cooked, the brew was poured into a small, plastic fermenting tank, to which Mr. Cameron was to add yeast after it cooled. Then he will wait three weeks, bottle it, and wait three more weeks before opening the first bottle.

“Some people are perfectly happy buying it off the shelf, and that’s fine,” Mr. Cameron said. “Some people like to make their own creations, and see how different things work.”

Mr. Trout said he was making a “dark Christmas witbier” with grain, spices, and honey. He uses a smart phone app called Beer Smith that catalogs and characterizes beer ingredients and recipe calculations.

Everyone at the brew get-together emphasized that keeping equipment squeaky clean is vital to successful brewing, because even the slightest impurity can ruin flavor, even if it doesn’t cause health problems.

Brewing within set temperature ranges also is important. During mashing — or mixing — a certain amount of heat is needed to get starches to form sugars, while during fermenting the temperature has to be just right for yeast to work properly in converting sugars to alcohol.

Fermenting time can range from a month or two to much longer than that, depending on the intended product.

The Mashers club currently has just shy of 50 members and meets monthly on the second Thursday of each month at varying locations. The November meeting this week will be at Earnest Brew Works at Detroit and Byrne roads in South Toledo.

“We have people from all stages, from just wanting some brew for themselves to hoping to become professional brewers,” said Jaimie Foster, a club member from southwest Toledo.

Jakob Gray, a staff member of Titgemeier’s who also brews at Glass City Brewing Co., said about a third of the store is dedicated to home brewing supplies and equipment.

“It’s a pretty healthy part of the business,” he said. “We get a bunch of brewers coming in every week.”

Contact the Glass City Mashers at glasscitymashers@gmail.com or through the club’s Facebook page.