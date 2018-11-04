Area has a flurry of fund-raising for families

ADVERTISEMENT

THE 24th Annual Danberry Treasure Chest Charity Auction and Dinner at the Toledo Zoo’s Malawi Event Center, raised nearly $160,000. Since its creation, the fund has aided more than 1,000 families for emergency assistance through the ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital Foundation for rent, utilities, housing, car payments, medical expenses, and other financial hardships while their child struggles with a serious illness.

The evening for more than 500 attendees included cocktails and edibles as well as silent and live auctions by Greg Zielinksi of Amlin Auctions, raffles, a treasure chest, and a photo booth.

Emcee Bruce Gradkowski, a ProMedica community adviser, kept the ball in the air. The former NFL quarterback is now broadcasting his own show for WTVG-TV, Channel 13.

The sponsor family, Kevin Brake and Amber Graves, shared their story of their son Elijah who will be 2 on Christmas Eve, but it has been a long road.

Thanks go to Buffalo Wild Wings Mangas Franchise, which raised $29,525, and other donors, volunteers, and agents, including those from other realty companies.

ADOPT America Network’s Home for Good Gala, which raised more than $130,000, had a special guest in town. Actor Dean Cain, known by many for his starring role in TV’s Lois and Clark: The New Adventures in Superman, which aired from 1993 to 1997, shared his emotional adoption story and the impact it had on his life. A Princeton graduate and football star, he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills but sustained a career-ending knee injury in training camp. Cain was thanked with the 2018 Ransom Award for service to children and families.

The late Dick Ransom, founder of Hickory Farms, started the adoption organization. Tribute was paid to the late Bob Ransom, the driving force behind the fund-raiser for many years. In honor of the father-and-son philanthropists, the Ransom family contributed $200,000 to the endowment to help sustain Adopt America’s future.

Emcee Tim McMahon of BCAN kept the Parkway Place event rolling.

Jackie and Jessie Pullie shared their adoption story with a song performed by adopted daughter Courtney, whose brother Cody was also adopted by the Pullies. They came after the first adopted child, Brittany. All three are now 20-something, and their parents couldn’t be more proud.

Jason Whalen enticed high bids for the silent and live auction packages, including a Jeep adventure with the Glass City Crawlers bought by Paul Bishop. Lanny Koester bought the Red Wings package with dinner at Final Cut and limo transportation to Little Caesars Arena.

Among the nearly 350 guests were board chairman Nick Cherry and wife, Bethanie, Phil and Mary Lou Rudolph, Dan and Elizabeth Silvers, Jeff and Cindy Reitzel, Bill and Jane McGinnis of Amherst, Mass., John and Tracy Schinharl, and longtime friend Larry Boyer.

THE NATIONAL Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Dinner of Champions presented by K-Limited Carrier at Inverness Club raised $82,000 to assist and advocate for people affected by MS and to fund research to stop the disease.

The 130 guests dined and shopped the silent auction. The program followed.

Community philanthropist Katrina Iott, founder of Aunt Katrina’s Organic Tomatoes, was honored with the Norman Cohn Hope Award for community service. It was also her 50th birthday, so everyone sang “Happy Birthday,” and she blew out her candles. “Katrina has been so supportive to me personally through my years of facing my MS issues and has become a force within the MS Chapter,” said Kim Kaplan, president and COO, K-Limited Carrier LTD. Mrs. Kaplan was event co-chairman with Joseph Shrader, president and CEO, Shrader Tire and Oil.

DON’T Skirt the Issue — Help! at the Zepf Community Center raised $42,000 for the center’s Hope Center for mothers to continue recovery without being separated from their children, the No. 1 reason why women leave treatment. Pat McCarty, the T-City Groove and Guy in the 419, played tunes amid skirt-themed decor as emcee Fred LeFebvre of WSPD-AM, 1370 kept the crowd active in the cooler-than-normal room, as the boiler had just gone off. The 300 guests amid skirt decor, feast from Ciao, Real Seafood Co., Saba’s Bistro, La Scola, the Pinnacle, Libardo’s, and Manhattan’s, and desserts by women in recovery. Spirits from Heidelberg Distributing Co. were served by celebrity bartenders Gary Byers, Lori Brodie, Joe McNamara, and Joel Kuhlman.

Board chairman Lori Olander thanked everyone who has joined in the fight against opioids. Brenda, a parent, talked about her son’s recovery from addiction.

Live and silent auctions included a trip to Turks and Caicos’ bought by Cy Dunlap, a vacation in France bought by Bill and Cathy Carroll, and two pairs of custom fashion jeans from Erin Feniger Maggio of Rialto Jean Project bought by event chairman Pat Nowak and committee member Sally Goligoski.

The endless sponsor list included Walker Funeral Home, Stapleton Insurance, GKN Driveline, Central Travel, Findlay Davies, Buckeye Broadband, Jane Friedman Anspach Foundation, White Family Auto, Savage and Assoc., and Eastman and Smith.

Seen were honorary chairmen Chris Fedele, VP and GM of WTVG-TV, Channel 13, and iHeart media representatives.