Country artist Justin Moore to perform at Huntington Center

American country singer/songwriter Justin Moore will visit the Glass City Feb. 15 for a performance at the Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave.

Tickets cost $32.75-$52.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16. They can be purchased at the venue’s box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

The country singer released his fourth full-length album Kinda Don’t Care in 2016, which earned him his third consecutive No. 1 album and featured singles such as “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Somebody Else Will.”

Special guests include Cody Johnson and Eric Paslay. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.