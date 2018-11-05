Country artist Justin Moore to perform at Huntington Center

American country singer/songwriter Justin Moore will visit the Glass City Feb. 15 for a performance at the Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave.
Tickets cost $32.75-$52.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16. They can be purchased at the venue’s box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
The country singer released his fourth full-length album Kinda Don’t Care in 2016, which earned him his third consecutive No. 1 album and featured singles such as “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Somebody Else Will.”
Special guests include Cody Johnson and Eric Paslay. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.