Honors ring out at NAACP event

THE NAACP Toledo Branch 103 Freedom Fund Banquet raised more than $30,000. The event, held at Stranahan Hall, supports the local chapter’s Youth ACT-SO program. The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social, economic equality of rights for all people and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

Emcee Kristian Brown of WTVG-TV, Channel 13, welcomed the 380 guests as they feasted on tasty edibles by We B Ribs Catering as ORGANIZED K-OS played tunes.

Keynote speaker Zuri Hall, an Emmy Award winning TV personality, shared her success story and message of economic empowerment and the power of voting. The Toledo native went from her home town to national television by the age of 25 and encourages others to follow their dreams.

Four community leaders were honored: John Roberts, pastor of Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church; Crystal Ellis, former Toledo Public Schools Superintendent; Tina Butts, Tina Butts Bail Bonds Services, and Dave Fleetwood, head of the Laborers Local 500 union.

Also, Councilman Tyrone Riley, in partnership with The Thurgood Marshall Law Association, presented monetary awards to the winners of the Crispus Attucks Essay Contest. Mr. Attucks, of Native American and African descent, was possibly the first American killed in the American Revolutionary War; he was fatally shot in the Boston Massacre of 1770.

Sponsors included UAW-General Motors Transmission Toledo plant, Buckeye Broadband, Hollywood Casino Toledo and many others.

FIVE community leaders were recognized as 2018 Women of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

The award was established to honor exceptional women in various areas of achievement who are paving the way for girls, giving them hope and inspiration through their achievements and passion for their community.

Diana Patton, motivational speaker and author, Healthy Living; Barbara Petee, ProMedica, leadership; Rhonda Sewell, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, community responsibility; Renee Smith, Fostoria Economic Development Corp., financial empowerment; and Adrienne Taylor, SSOE, STEM.

The honorees, by example, show what true leadership and character is, according to Roni Luckenbill, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

Keynote speakers Leia Wenninger, a sophomore in homeschooling and Juliette Girl Scout, and Avery Thompson, a sophomore at Toledo School for the Arts and from Troop 10657, gave inspiring speeches, showing the good that comes from Girl Scouts.

More than $19,600 was raised. Sponsors included Key Bank, Buckeye Broadband, Cooper Tires, Edward Jones, Hartmann & Associates, Hylant, Morgan Stanley, ProMedica, and SSOE.

LEADERSHIP Toledo Community Breakfast presented by KeyBank at Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel raised $75,000 for tuition-free youth programs. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz gave a welcome address to the more than 500 guests. Other speakers included Board President Joe Wieligman, vice president of Hylant, and board member Ian McClellan of Rudolph Libbe, who talked about his experience when he was in Youth Leadership Toledo’s inaugural year in 1998, then Leadership Toledo’s adult program in 2017.

PROMEDICA Foundation’s IMpact and INspire for young professionals held an event at the ProMedica Steam Plant. Nearly 100 guests brought sports equipment and gift cards to benefit the Greater Toledo YMCA youth sports program that stresses the importance of teamwork and teaches children how to be good citizens.

Cocktails, appetizers, and networking were great, but the highlight was an inspiring presentation from Collin Balester, professional baseball player and local business owner.