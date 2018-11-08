Disney brings Junior Dance Party to Toledo

ADVERTISEMENT

Characters come alive when the Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour stops in Toledo on Friday. The musical performance features favorites from the preschool-geared television network, including Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Sofia the First, Puppy Dog Pals, Elena of Avalor, Doc McStuffins, Vampirina, the Lion Guard, and more.

The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. Tickets are $32.50 to $62.50, with VIP upgrades available for guests who want to meet the characters before or after the performance. Children younger than 1 year old do not require tickets if they sit in a parent’s lap.

For tickets or more information, contact the venue box office or go to stranahantheater.com.

■ Also on Friday, Alabama plays the Huntington Center at 7:30 p.m. Fans of the country rockers recall their heydey in the 1980s and ‘90s, when they charted a streak of No. 1 hits and recorded favorites like “My Home's In Alabama” and “Mountain Music.”

Tickets range from $34.75 to $125.75 and are available online, huntingtoncentertoledo.com, or through the venue box office. The Huntington Center is at 500 Jefferson Ave.

■ Tamela and David Mann bring their “Us Against The World” Mann Family Tour to Toledo on Saturday. Tamela Mann is a Grammy-winning gospel artist, while her husband, David, is an NAACP Image Award-winning comedian. The couple were key members of Kirk Franklin’s “The Family.”

Their 20-city tour stops at the Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $18.75 to $74.50 and available online, huntingtoncentertoledo.com, or through the box office.

Tamela and David Mann are set to release their first joint album as well a memoir, Us Against The World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family, later this month.

■ The Blissfield Model Railroad Club welcomes children, enthusiasts, and anyone else interested in their hobby to an open house on Saturday and Sunday.

Club members will have model trains will be running through several new scenes. They will also be available to speak with anyone interested in becoming a dues-paying member of the club.

The open house runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at 109 E. Adrian St., Blissfield, Mich. Admission is free. For more information, contact the club office at 517-486-0404.