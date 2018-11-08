UT library exhibit shines light on World War I

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been 100 years since the Allied nations and Germany signed the armistice that ended World War I, the call for a ceasefire coming at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, which is being commemorated in an historical exhibition at the Carlson Library at the University of Toledo.

Remembering World War I is on view through Dec. 14 at the library, which is located in the center of the university campus, 2801 W. Bancroft St., between the Student Union and the Ottawa River. It will include historical war artifacts and photographs from collections of Richard Oliver and the Ward M. Canaday Center for Special Collections.

The university is also hosting a symposium, Memories of World War I, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The free event put on by various university and other scholars will offer local, national, and international information and also look at art, music, theater, and other culture.

For more information about the show or symposium, go to libguides.utoledo.edu/CLWWI, or call 419-530-2323.

At the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., a public art installation, Reflections of Hope: Armistice 1918, by artist Ada Koch, features 117 metal poppy sculptures in the memorial Reflection Pool.

Each poppy in the installation represents 1,000 American soldiers killed during the war. The exhibit will stay up through Armistice Day.

Artists 4 Animals

The exhibition Artists 4 Animals opens with a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Four Corners Center, 130 S. Main St., Bowling Green.

The show will remain open through Nov. 28 and includes pieces from 36 artists, kindergarten through adult. The free exhibition is hosted by the Bowling Green Arts Council and the Four Corners Center.

Winners of the show in each age category have been chosen by juror and artist Jane Vanden Eynden, and their art will be featured on notecards that can be purchased at the reception and at other venues throughout Bowling Green.

Proceeds benefit the Arts Council and the Wood County Humane Society.

For more information, go to bgartscouncil.com.

Needle felting class

Members of the public can get a taste for needle felting at a demo at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at Way Library in Perrysburg.

At the event, Julie Verhelst, owner of Sunny Meade Alpacas, will demonstrate how to turn fibers to fabric on a FeltLOOM.

After the demo, attendees can participate in their own felted holiday design creation for $5. Spots for the hands-on activity must be reserved in advance at the library’s information desk.

For more information, go to waylibrary.info, or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.

Art conservation discussion

Suzanne Hargrove, Toledo Museum of Art’s head of conservation, will share tools and techniques from her work at a free program at 7 p.m. Thursday in Levis Gallery.

At “Distinguishing the Artist’s Hand,” Hargrove will discuss how conservation work helped to distinguish the hand of Dutch painter Frans Hals from a second artist who made additions to his 17th century painting Van Campen Family Portrait in a Landscape, a piece that is part of the museum’s permanent collection.

The event is part of programming surrounding Frans Hals Portraits: A Family Reunion at the museum, a show that opened last month at the museum and will remain open through Jan. 6.

Also part of the programming will be a tour of the exhibition by Larry Nichols, the Museum’s William Hutton senior curator, European and American painting and sculpture, at 7 p.m., Nov. 23 in Levis Gallery.

For more information, go to toledomuseum.org or call 419-255-8000.

Leo Tecosky to talk

Also at the museum’s Glass Pavilion will be a free artist talk at 7 p.m. Friday by Brooklyn artist Leo Tecosky, who is TMA’s 42nd Guest Artist Pavilion Project, or GAPP, artist.

Tecosky, a traditional sculptor using glassblowing, neon, and screenprinting techniques, is exploring collages of 3D glass imagery during his time with the GlasSalon. He teaches art at studios and schools all over the world, and will work at the museum through Nov. 16.

GAPP is a program through the museum that encourages its artist residents to experiment with glass in ways other than they traditionally have in the past.

For more information, go to toledomuseum.org/art/working-with-artists.