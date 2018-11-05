Toledo Civic Hall of Fame adds five to the fold

ADVERTISEMENT

The grandmother of a modern-day feminist icon and a legendary football coach are among the 2018 inductees to the Toledo Civic Hall of Fame.

Former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner helped establish the Hall of Fame in 1998. Honorees must be deceased for at least two years and are selected unanimously by a 10-person committee.

The new members are:

● Judge George N. Kiroff, a longtime prosecutor and judge in Toledo. He was appointed judge in Toledo Municipal Court at age 30 in 1956, and presided over the 1970 Toledo teachers' strike and 1979 municipal employees’ strike. Judge Kiroff won a Lucas County Common Pleas Court seat in 1964, and served until his death in 1980.

● Frank Lauterbur, who led the University of Toledo football team to 35 consecutive victories from 1969-1971, still the fifth-longest streak in Division I history. He took over as coach and athletic director in 1963. Mr. Lauterbur led the Rockets to three Mid-American Conference championships and two Tangerine Bowl victories before he was hired by the University of Iowa in 1971. Mr. Lauterbur died in 2013.

● Betty Mauk, who became an advocate for an open downtown waterfront. Born in the Old West End, Ms. Mauk became known as "The Mother of Promenande Park." She received praise from the French government for establishing the Toledo chapter of the Alliance Francaise. Ms. Mauk died in 2012. Her motto was, "My major love is in nature, art, and the environment."

● Dr. Richard Ruppert, the third president of the Medical College of Ohio and chairman of the Lucas County Port Authority Board from 1989-1999. Dr. Ruppert was also board president of the Ohio Historical Society and Fort Meigs Historical Society, and president of the Toledo Rotary Club. He won a Jefferson Award in 2009 for public service, and died in 2012.

● Pauline Perlmutter Steinem, who was born in Poland in 1862 and moved to Toledo 25 years later. She was politically active during the Progressive Era and was a leader of the Toledo Women's Suffrage Association. After Ohio allowed women voting rights in 1904, Ms. Steinem won a Toledo Board of Education seat — the first woman to win a political race in the city. She was active in several charities until her death in 1939.

Past inductees include Moses Fleetwood Walker (2013), the first African-American to play professional baseball in Toledo, and Paul Block, Jr., (1999), former co-publisher of The Blade.

The effort is financed through donations.