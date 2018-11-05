Opioid session to take place at Oregon branch library

Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Harbor Behavioral Health are teaming up to host a program on opioid addiction.
“Fighting Heroin: The Heroin/Opioid Epidemic” is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the library's Oregon branch, 3340 Dustin Rd.
Presenters will discuss the impact the epidemic has had on local communities and provide information on how to access treatment.
