A Christmas miracle: Kroger resurrects Toys 'R' Us for limited time

ADVERTISEMENT

Toys “R” Us is gone, but it is making sure it’s not forgotten this holiday season.

The bankrupt toy retailer, which closed its two Toledo stores in June during a companywide liquidation, has announced a partnership with Kroger to sell toys in 600 stores across the U.S.

Kroger said five of its Toledo-area stores will get the Geoffrey’s Toy Box store-within-a-store concept starting this month.

The five are at 4925 Jackman Rd., Toledo; 8730 Waterville-Swanton Rd., Waterville; 27322 Carronade Dr., Perrysburg; 7059 Orchard Centre Dr., Holland; and 3462 Sterns Rd., Lambertville. Toy-box displays also will be set up at Ohio Kroger stores in Bowling Green and Sandusky.

Only the Waterville store has a display set up thus far, though other stores indicated they have received toy merchandise that has not been put on shelves yet.

Geoffrey’s Toy Box will have a selection of 35 children’s toys priced from $19.99 to $49.99. It will feature exclusive branded toys from Animal Zone, Imaginarium, Journey Girls, Edu-Science, You & Me, and Just Like Home. Assortments will vary by location.

“Geoffrey’s Toy Box delivers a unique shopping destination within Kroger stores,” Robert Clark, Kroger’s senior vice president of merchandising, said. “We’re excited to offer Geoffrey’s Toy Box this holiday season to provide our customers with the opportunity to purchase a selection of toys once exclusive to Toys ‘R’ Us.”

Richard Barry, executive vice president of Geoffrey’s Toy Box, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Kroger to bring a curated collection of products from our beloved portfolio of brands to American consumers this holiday.”

Toys “R” Us was one of the original retail “category killers” — a large store, typically part of a chain, that specializes in a particular type of discounted merchandise and becomes the dominant retailer in that category. For six decades, the retailer was the prime destination for toy buyers.

But in September, 2017, Toys “R” Us Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to deal with $5 billion in long-term debt. The company hadn’t had an annual profit since 2013 and initially stated that only U.S. and Canadian operations would be affected and its stores would continue to operate.

But in January, the company announced it would liquidate and close 182 stores in the U.S. as part of a restructuring, and in March it received approval from the bankruptcy court to liquidate its assets. On June 29, the company shut down all remaining U.S. locations — including Toledo stores on Monroe Street and Reynolds Road — after 61 years in business.

But last month, the company said in a bankruptcy court filing that it would no longer auction off its intellectual property and that a controlling lender planned to revive the business with the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us brand names.

At the Toy Industry Association's Fall Toy Preview, the company announced plans for its Geoffrey's Toy Box venture with Kroger for the upcoming holiday shopping season.