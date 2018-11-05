Our Towns Calendar: 11/5

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowling Green

● Bowling Green State University event, 1001 E. Wooster St.; Prout Reading Series at the Prout Chapel 7:30 p.m. Thursday with Erin Carlyle (poet) and Katy Cesarotti (fiction writer), students in the creative writing program. Free.

Fremont

● Birchard Public Library programs, 423 Croghan St.; Family Storytimes, 6:30 Tuesdays. Adult Book Discussion 7 p.m. Thursday, Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate, books available at adult reference desk. Register/​details: 419-334-7101, extension 209. or online at birchard.lib.oh.us.

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Public Library programs, 100 N. Webster St.; Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. Thursdays, books, rhymes, songs, and a craft. Poetry Writing for Youth 1 p.m. Nov. 14, all levels to create poetry with Larry Michaels. Register, 419-637-2173.

Grand Rapids

● Providence Metropark programs, 13200 S. River Rd. (Historic Area)/​13827 S. River Rd. (Dam Area); A Walk Back in Time, Canal/​Mill parking lot, 1-2 p.m. Friday, along the tow path trail that once ran next to the Miami and Erie Canal, learn the history of the canal, the town of Grand Rapids that was once called Gilead, and the settlers of this region, dress for weather, and bring water, free. Holidays in the Mill, Isaac Ludwig Mill, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, no registration required, free. Register, 419-407-9700.

Holland

● Spaghetti Dinner Fund-raiser for Trinity (3 year old with cerebral palsy) at Bunker’s Bar Hall, 1950 S. Eber Rd., 3-7 p.m. Sunday. Bake sale, 50/​50 raffle, silent auction, and other raffles. Dinner includes spaghetti (plain or meat sauce), salad, rolls/​butter, nonalcoholic beverages, and a dessert. Cost: $10/​adult at the door; $6/​children 4-10 years old at the door; children 3 years and younger are free. For tickets or monetary donations contact: Bethany Futch, 419-601-3621; Paula Futch, 567-377-9988; Jenifer Gobbell, 419-340-7295; Paula Berry, 419-206-2009; or at Huntington Bank with checks made out to Trinity Futch.

● With a Little Help from Our Friends Benefit for Dave Agosti at the Signal Nite Club (formerly Club Soda), 3922 Secor Rd., doors open at 2 p.m. and music starts at 3 p.m. Sunday. Silent auction, 50/​50 raffle, pizza, T-shirt/​CD sales. Music by Frijid Pink, the Bridges, Jeff Stewart, Athens Wheeler, the Hair Cuts, and Tim Hinde. Minimum donation: $5.

● The Gathering of Quilter’s Guild meeting at Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Rd., doors open 6:30 p.m., meeting 7 p.m. Nov. 15. Topic: Organizing your stuff. Public is welcome.

Maumee

● The Gold Gala fund-raiser at Parkway Place, 2592 Parkway Plaza, registration 6:30 p.m., dinner 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, reverse raffle, photo booth, and testimonies from Covered International. Tickets: $50/​per person. For details visit: CoveredGoldGala.org. All proceeds raised allows Covered to continue providing necessary outreach and support programs for women and children caught in the grips of domestic violence, sexual exploitation, and trafficking.

● Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio’s Caregiver Expo at Parkway Place, 2592 Parkway Plaza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Designed for family caregivers. Keynote speaker: Kathryn M. Kilpatrick. Respite Care provided by MemoryLane Care Services, reservations required by Wednesday, call Heather Wonnell at 419-725-7037. Complimentary lunch. Caregiver Expo is free and open to the public.

●Join the Maumee Holiday Light Parade scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 24 in Uptown Maumee. Individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in participating must register by Nov. 19. Prizes awarded to top 3. Contact: JoAnna Nofziger, 419-560-3950 or mubacoordinator@gmail.com.

● Maumee High School Drama department’s fall play A Modern Christmas Carol at the Performing Arts Center at Maumee High School, 1147 Saco St., 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17, and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18. A dessert reception for senior citizens who reside within the boundaries of the Maumee School district are invited to enjoy desserts at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 16, reservations required by calling 419-893-3200. Show tickets: $10/​adults and $5/​students, and seniors.

Michigan

● Whitmer High School Alumni meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Different restaurant every first Wednesday of the month in northwest Ohio or southeast Michigan. Contact: Alvin and Nancy (Ray) Striggow, 734-854-2558 or anstriggow@msn.com.

● The Whitmer Girls Class of 1950 will meet at the Olde Schoolhouse Commons, 8336 Monroe Rd., Lambertville, Mich., 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Details contact: Nancy (Ray) Striggow, 734-854-2558, 419-466-2494, or anstriggow@msn.com.

● Lenawee County Historical Society program at the museum, 110 E. Church St., Adrian, 7 p.m. Nov. 15. Speaker: Radford W. Jones, a retired Secret Service Agent, with a brief overview of the history of the U.S. Secret Service and his personal experiences, including his time on the White House detail protecting, President John F. Kennedy. Free and open to the public. Details: 517-265-7071.

● Luna Pier Volunteer Fire Department’s Feather Party at the Fire Hall, 4268 Luna Pier Rd. (East of I-75 at Exit 6), door open at 5, bingo from 6-10:45 p.m. Nov. 17. Admission: $20, up to six cards, includes lunch. First (La-Z-Boy recliner), second ($100), and third ($50) prizes and tickets are available prior to the party and at the door for $1 each (6 for $5). For tickets/​details email Lundapierfiresecretary@gmail.com. Proceeds towards equipment and community activities. Must be 18 years or older.

Millbury

● “How to Raise Good Kids” class for parents and grandparents at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, State Rt. 795 (across from old Millbury school), 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday. Learn helpful techniques, taught by Diane Terry. Free childcare provided. Questions: 419-666-1812.

Northwood

● Maumee Bay Country Quilt Guild meeting at Northwood Church of God, 3375 Curtice Rd., doors open 6 p.m. meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Visitors can attend, cost $10 (which can be applied toward membership fee of $35 if joining).

Oregon

● Pearson Metropark programs, 761 Lallendorf Rd. at State Rte. 2; Preschool Pioneers: Thankful for Thanksgiving, North Johlin Cabin, 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, bring your 3-5 year old, learn about northwest Ohio’s earliest settlers, children will hear a story, and enjoy an interactive history activity. Adults must accompany child during the program. Register participating children only, cost $5. Johlin Cabin open hours, North Johlin Cabin, between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, learn how the environment of northwest Ohio has changed in the last two centuries, no reservations required, free. Register, 419-407-9700.

● Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9816 euchre tournaments, 1802 Ashcroft Dr., 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Details, 419-725-9916.

● JWH (James “Wes” Hancock) Oregon Senior Center events, 4350 Navarre Ave.; Dance with Us, line dancing with Tim Borton at Oregon City and Rec, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and ballroom dancing with Dina Humason, 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. Protecting your assests 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13. Details: 419-698-7078.

● Toledo Swiss Singers present Mountains and Moons Concert and dinner, the Chalet at Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman Rd., 3 p.m. Nov. 18. Dinner will follow concert and includes, roast pork in gravy over Spatzle, salad, vegetables, and assorted desserts. Dinner tickets (advance sale only) are $25/​adults and $20/​ younger than 13 years old, reservations by Nov. 12. Concert only, $12. Contact: Elaine, 419-206-0975.

Perrysburg

● Churchill’s Half Marathon and the ProMedica 5K To End Hunger starts at Perrysburg High School, 13385 Roachton Rd., 9 a.m. Saturday. Course travels over rolling hills along the Maumee River taking you through Perrysburg, Waterville, Maumee, and finishing at the Shops at Fallen Timbers, Maumee. For more information and registration: churchillshalfmarathon.org.

● Way Public Library programs, 101 E. Indiana Ave.; Reel Opinions presents American Experience: The Circus, 2 p.m. Thursday. Write-ins for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 25, writing prompts, coffee, and a comfortable place to sit and write. Video travelogue featuring her trip to Vietnam at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 presented by Judy Pfaffenberger. Great American Read discussion 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Fort Meigs, participants will enjoy a tour of the museum, book are 1984, Catch-22, Heart of Darkness, The Hunt for Red October, and The Sun Also Rises. Contact Natalie, 419-874-3135, extension 112.

● Feather Party at American Legion Post 28, 130 W. Indiana Ave., 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Raffle, door prizes, bingo, and food. Questions: Craig, 419-350-4345 or Gary, 419-205-3737.

Port Clinton

● “Red Kettle Campaign” Breakfast Kickoff Celebration sponsored by the Salvation Army-Port Clinton with the Advisory Committee Members at the Catawba Island Club, 4235 E. Beachclub Rd., 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Come sign up to ring the bell and celebrate as we ring in the holiday season and celebrate the volunteers that help make this event happen. Register for the breakfast or just want to sign up for this event contact, Maureen Saponari at 419-732-2769 or maureen.saponari@use.salvationarmy.org.

Toledo

● Fall Craft Show at First St. John Lutheran Church, 2471 Seaman St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free admission.

● The Islamic Food Bank of Toledo will distribute 200 hot meals at two locations on Saturday: Mobile Food Bank truck at Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St., from 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. or Toledo Masjid Al-Islam, 722 E. Bancroft St., between 1:35 p.m. and 2 p.m. Meals will include an entree, side items including fresh produce and baked goods.

● Blood Drive at St. Joan of Arc, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. For donation reservations call Gene or Dennis at 419-861-0161 or email at emmle9735@gmail.com.

● Birmingham Branch Library programs, 203 Paine Ave.; Charades (ages 5-10), 4 p.m. Tuesday, brush up on your acting skills. Altered Books (ages 5-10) 4 p.m. Thursday, come and decorate a book with paint, stickers, and other art supplies. Details: 419-259-5210.

● Christ Presbyterian Church events, 4225 W. Sylvania Ave.; Kid’s Day (ages 4 through grades 5) 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, fun/​fellowship, activities, and lunch provided. Craft and Crop Day fund-raiser 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, spend the day scrapbooking, card making, quilting, whatever craft project you would like to dedicate this day to, cost $40 for an eight-foot table, includes lunch and dinner, a Close To My Heart representative and a massage therapist will also be available, must register. Call Jen Juhasz, 419-475-8629, extension 204 or Jencpctoledo@gmail.com. Registration form available at cpctoledo.org.

● Kraut/​pork dinner and holiday boutique at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 745 Walbridge Ave., boutique opens at 4 p.m., carry-out 5 p.m., dine-in 6 p.m. Friday. Dinner cost: $8/​adults and $4 children younger than 12. Bake sale, auction, 50/​50 raffle, ham/​turkey raffle, and dinner music. Parking lot monitored. Proceeds to the church’s women’s group for projects and ministries. Reservations by Tuesday, call 419-243-8189.

● Ukulele Jam Session/​meeting at the King Road Branch Library, 3900 King Rd., 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 13. Open to adults and teens. Bring a ukulele and join us. The Toledo Ukesters will meet monthly. Free. Details: email, Sheila at SheilaP52@yahoo.com or Sharon at sharart@gmail.com.

● Wildwood Preserve programs, 5100 W. Central Ave.; Missing Mammals of the Metroparks at the Metroparks Hall, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, wolves, bears, and bison, find out the fate of these majestic mammals, and learn who might be making a comeback, cost $2. Tales and Trails (ages 3-5) at the Farmhouse, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, park adventures for our youngest park visitors and their guardians, story time, a nature walk, and a craft to take home, register participating children only, cost $3. Get to know the Trails, 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, meet at the Metz Visitor Center, dress for weather, free. Reservations, 419-407-9700.

● Stranahan Elementary Veterans Day Assembly in the Stranahan Gymnasium, 3840 Holland-Sylvania Rd., refreshments 9-9:30 a.m., program starts at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12. Open to the public.

● The Moses Fleetwood Walker Society Baseball Dinner at Georgio’s, 426 N. Superior St., 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Cost: $30 per person and payable to Georgio’s. Speaker and memorabilia auction. Member dues must be up to date to attend. Dues are $35, please send check payable to the Moses Fleetwood Walker Society to Richard Hasbrook, 405 Madison Ave., Suite 1000, Toledo, Ohio, 43604. Benefits for uniforms and equipment for inner-city youth baseball.

● Maumee Valley Country Day School’s Drama department presents “Blithe Spirit” in the Millennium Theater, 1715 S. Reynolds Rd., 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Tickets: $8/​students (any age) and $10/​adults and available at https://​mvcds.ticketleap.com/​blithe-spirit/. Some tickets will be available at the door.

Tontogany

● Swiss Steak Dinner and Quarter Auction at Calvary United Methodist Church, 18086 Tontogany Rd., dinner 5:30-6:45 p.m., auction 7 p.m. Saturday. Dinner cost: $10/​adults and $5/​children 10 and under. Gift cards, gift baskets, sporting goods, and many other items. Details: Patsy, 419-297-0564.

Wauseon

● Veterans’ Breakfast and Patriotic program at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., 9 a.m. Friday. Free breakfast for all Fulton County veterans and their spouses age 60 and older. All seniors are welcome. Suggested donation of $2 for seniors who are neither veterans or spouses of veterans. There will be special speakers and music by a brass ensemble. Valet parking available. The Archbold and Swanton Senior Center sites will be closed. No meal will be served at the Fulton County Senior Center. Space is limited, please call with your reservations by Monday, 419-337-9299.

Whitehouse

● Oak Openings Preserve programs, 5402 Wilkins Rd.; Fall Colors Photography (ages 8 and older), Sand Dunes, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, capture the beauty of nature, bring your camera, explore the changing autumn colors, bring your own SD card to take your photos home, limited cameras will be provided, free. Veterans Day 11 Mile Hike, Evergreen Lake parking lot, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, free. Register, 419-407-9700.

● Whitehouse Library program, 10651 Waterville St.; Kids’ Hour (preschool to grade 3) 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, celebrate “Happy Thanksreading” with stories, crafts, and treats, parents are asked to remain with their children. Booknuts discussion group will be at Charlie’s, 1631 Toll Gate Dr., Maumee, call for time Nov. 12, Escape from Camp 14 by Blaine Hardin, new members are welcome. Register/​details: 419-877- 9088 or email whouselibrary@gmail.com.

Woodville

● Woodville Public Library programs, 101 E. Main St.; Family Storytimes 7 p.m. Mondays, stories and a craft. Sing and Sign Storytime 10 a.m. Tuesday, music and basic sign language. Kids and Canvas (kindergarten to grade 6) 10:30 a.m. Saturday, paint an autumn picture. Register, 419-849-2744.

Support groups

● Sjogren’s (an autoimmune disease) Support Group meeting at the ProMedica Flower Hospital, Conference Center Building, 5200 Harroun Rd., Sylvania, Ohio, noon-2 p.m. Sunday. Speaker: Lisa Burns, licensed Optician with glasses made for dry eye sufferers. Dr. Elkhatib on Alternative Medicine has been rescheduled. Free. Reservations/​information: 419-855-4082 or wendy@midohio.twcbc.com.

● GriefShare Support Group “Surviving the Holidays” at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St., 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Free seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after the loss of their loved one. Call church, 419-893-0223 or visit griefshare.org/​holidays.

● TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) 1648 support group, Luther Haus Community Room, 800 Smith Rd., Temperance, weigh-in/​meeting 9:15-11 a.m. every Monday. Questions, 419-242-6789.

● Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous at Epworth United Methodist Church’s Room 206, 4855 W. Central Ave., 7 p.m. Mondays. Contact: Stoney, 734-635-1392 or visit foodaddicts.org.

● Family and their Caregivers Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, Cancer Center Library, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month. Information: 419-865- 0659 or 419-754-1277.

● Prostate Cancer Support Group at Mercy St. Anne Hospital’s Cancer Center Library (Second Floor), 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. fourth Monday of each month. Details: Roger, 419-346-2753 or Ernie 419-344-9830.

● Nar-Anon 12-Step Program for families and friends of addicts at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St., Maumee, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, 419-290-3827; Harvest Lane Alliance Church, 5132 Harvest Lane, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 419-392-2420; and Mercy St. Anne’s Hospital in the 3rd Floor Conference Room #3, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave.,10-11 a.m. Saturdays, 248-408-1853.

● PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones), a faith-based support group at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants must be 18 or older. Details: 419-893-2171 or see palgroup.org.