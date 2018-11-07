Chili Cook-Off to benefit homeless veterans

ADVERTISEMENT

Veterans Matter and five Exchange Clubs will hold the fourth annual northwest Ohio “11/​11@7” Chili Cook-Off to raise money to house homeless veterans and their families.

The group is led by the Exchange Club of Toledo, and the event will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday on the fourth floor of Fleetwood’s Tap Room, 28 N. St. Clair St. in Toledo. For $10, attendees get all the chili they can eat and hot dogs for children.

Featured will be live dance performances, a silent auction, and baked goods. Bill Zornow, commander of American Legion Post 514 in Lambertville, will be the veterans representative honoree.

The event is part of a National Exchange Club effort on Veterans Day to house homeless vets. Money raised goes to Veterans Matter.