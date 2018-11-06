One pleads guilty in Findlay woman's overdose death

ADVERTISEMENT

FINDLAY — A Findlay woman pleaded guilty Monday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court for her role in a fatal overdose after a woman’s body was found along the side of a road.

Desirae Bright, 40, pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

A possession of drugs charge is likely to be dismissed.

Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Starn will sentence Bright on Jan. 24.

Her co-defendants, Anthony Whitiker and Dawn Johns, have cases pending.

Whitiker, 43, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence stemming from the death of Danielle Rice, 28, of Findlay, whose body was found covered by trash bags Feb. 4 by a passerby.

Johns, 38, was charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and permitting drug abuse.

While Hancock County Sheriff's deputies initially investigated Ms. Rice's death as a homicide, the coroner concluded that she died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.