One pleads guilty in Findlay woman's overdose death

FINDLAY — A Findlay woman pleaded guilty Monday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court for her role in a fatal overdose after a woman’s body was found along the side of a road.
Desirae Bright, 40, pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
A possession of drugs charge is likely to be dismissed.
Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Starn will sentence Bright on Jan. 24.
Her co-defendants, Anthony Whitiker and Dawn Johns, have cases pending.
Whitiker, 43, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence stemming from the death of Danielle Rice, 28, of Findlay, whose body was found covered by trash bags Feb. 4 by a passerby.
Johns, 38, was charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and permitting drug abuse.
While Hancock County Sheriff's deputies initially investigated Ms. Rice's death as a homicide, the coroner concluded that she died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.
