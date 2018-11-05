Daily Log: 11/5

ADVERTISEMENT

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Amber Dumas, Toledo, girl, Nov. 2.

Danielle Lindo, Toledo, girl, Nov. 2.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Hannah and Andrew Turinsky, Oregon, girl, Nov. 3.

Ashley Burley, Gibsonburg, Ohio, boy, Nov. 4.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Andrew Rajnes, television from residence in 2600 block of Consaul.

Alexis Scott, burglary attempt reported in 3700 block of Monroe.

Lucas Moussaed, nothing reported stolen from residence in 300 block of Tudor.

Denise Duwve, air compressor from garage in 400 block of North Wheeling.

Michael Globensky, packs of cigars from residence in 2700 block of 131st.

Maumee Valley Fabrications, truck keys from plant in 4800 block of Bennett.

Mosaic Ministries of South Toledo, computers from building in 800 block of Orchard.

Kaylee Kwapich, burglary reported at residence in 400 bock of Sunset.

Maurice Jones, jewelry and cell phone from residence in 900 block of Delence.

R&M Recycling Inc., steel sheets and power tools from business in unit block of East Sylvania.

Kenneth Smith III, rifle from residence in 400 block of North Wheeling.

Lexington Investment Company Inc., nothing reported stolen from building in 3800 block of Watson.

Amina Nash, burglary reported at residence in 2600 block of Elm.

Marcus Jones, bicycle, space heaters, and clothes from residence in 700 block of Thomas.

Connie Paxton, nothing stolen from residence in 3800 block of Westol.

Mahogany Suites Upscale Salon, laptop computer and supplies from business in 1500 block of West Bancroft.

Goodwill Industries, backpacks from building in 2000 block of South Reynolds.

Tiffany Butler, pair of shoes from residence in 2600 block of Westmar.

Celestina Franco, burglary reported at residence in 1000 block of Artis.

Sara Katafiasz, attempted burglary reported in 200 block of Chorus.

Cyril Day, televisions, laptop computers, and video-game system from residence in 2900 block of Holyoke.

Reginald May, Jr., furnace, central air-conditioning unit, and water heater from residence in 200 block of West Delaware.

Kerri Hooks, cash, televisions, and tablet computers from residence in 1700 block of Mansfield.

Deymond Underwood, television from residence in 4800 block of Hill.

Desire Webb, jewelry, laptop computer, and television from residence in 2300 block of Rockspring.

Giavonia Hood, television from residence in 2300 block of Maplewood.

Thefts

Charles Ewing, jewelry from residence in 2400 block of North Reynolds.

Nita Stolns, candlestick and picture frame from residence in 800 block of Stebbins.

Theodore Franklin, partial dentures from vehicle in 2100 block of Clinton.

Patricia Figley, cash, jewelry, silver half-dollar coins, dimes collection, tools, and comforter from residence in 5800 block of Davida.

Shalalia Dawson, FedEx package from residence in 1400 block of Goodale.

Derrik Sanders, wallet with contents from 13th and Jefferson.

First Step Auto Finance, engine from business in 3300 block of Dorr.

Steven Dudderar, UPS package from residence in 400 block of Raymer.

Ruben Pettaway, handgun from residence in 800 block of Bartley.

Alan Perry, televisions, video-game systems, and tablet computer from residence in 5700 block of Thunder Hollow.

Angelica Pecina, purse with contents from zoo in 2700 block of Broadway.

Beth Johnson, purse with contents from office in 3400 block of West Sylvania.

Stacey Sleesman, medicines from residence in 1000 block of East Manhattan.

Adam Thomas, laptop computer, backpack, chargers, and ice scraper from vehicle in 4700 block of Village.

Carmella Johnson-Collier, credit card from residence in 1100 block of South London.

Samuel Sanders, wallet with contents from unit block of Southard.

Kailey Adkins, purse with contents from vehicle in 100 block of Maryland.

Brian Arquette, medicine from 1100 block of Champlain.

Wilbert McMullins, lawn maintenance equipment and clothes from vehicle in 1000 block of Campbell.

Jailyn Surprise, purse and wallet with contents from 1200 block of Adams.

Dean Sonner, cash and tablet computer from building in 2400 block of South Reynolds.

Nichole Bachmayer, cash and handgun from residence in 300 block of Cyril.

Raymond Tidwell, handgun from 900 block of West States Line.

Paul Marshall, tools and equipment from building in 5300 block of Heatherdowns.

Angela Ratliff, wallet with contents from vehicle in 4300 block of Garrison.

Eunice Meier, cash, mechanical-chair part, and bag of potting soil from residence in 2600 block of Keygate.

Cynthia Ahumada, cash, medicine, and lock box from residence in 4500 block of West Sylvania.

Iman Osley, cash, keys, and laptop computer from building in 1500 block of Colton.