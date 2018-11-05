Daily Log: 11/6

ADVERTISEMENT

Births

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Jalela Henderson, Sandusky, boy, Oct. 29.

Emily and Dewey Russeau, Erie, Mich., boy, Nov. 1.

Mary Ann Coleman, Oregon, girl, Nov. 2.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Ingrid and Jeremy Baumgartner, Sylvania, girl, Oct. 30.

Megan and Kyle Henry, Elmore, girl, Nov. 1.

Magan and John Linkes, Toledo, girl, Nov. 3.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Catherine Manning, Toledo, boy, Oct. 30.

Veronica Dickey and Oscar Ramirez, Fremont, girl, Oct. 30.

Stephanie and Nathan Nusbaum, Toledo, girl, Oct. 31.

Sierra Ritzler, Toledo, girl, Oct. 31.

Alicia and Corey Moorman, Tole- do, boy, Oct. 31.

Theresa and John Vancalster, Rossford, boy, Oct. 31.

Lindsay Rankin, Genoa, Ohio, boy, Nov. 1.

Erin and Brian Spangler, Delta, Ohio, girl, Nov. 1.

Samita Niraula Uprety and Pra- kash Uprety, Toledo, girl, Nov. 2.

Elisabeth and Jamel Butts, Jr., Toledo, girl, Nov. 2.

Tiffani Blackman-Overton and Antoinne Overton, Toledo, girl, Nov. 2.

Jaime and Kyle Melchert, Tole- do, boy, Nov. 2.

Keyanna White, Toledo, girl, Nov. 2.

Crime reports

Robberies

Philip Tuttle, assaulted and robbed of bicycle at Fulton and Victoria.

Tamara Ramey, assaulted and robbed of cell phone and purse with contents in 1400 block of Prospect.

Kalea Stone, robbed of smart watch in 3400 block of Lagrange.

Chanekqua Ardrey-Hartfield, robbed of cash and pack of cigarettes in 1000 block of Artis.

April Johnson, robbed of cash on street in 200 block of Willard.

Payless ShoeSource, store in 3000 block of Glendale robbed of cash.

Ronald Meilink, robbed of cash at residence in 100 block of Main.

Thomas Sepeda, robbed at East Broadway and Mason.

Nathan Mowery, robbed at West Sylvania and Willys.

Home Depot, store in 5900 block of Airport robbed of merchandise.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Nicole Lewallen from Jason Lewallen.

Brian Lieberman from Carolyn Lieberman.

Carolyn Lieberman from Brian Lieberman.

Shala Pfoutz from Eleron Pfoutz.