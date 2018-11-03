Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 11/3

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Oct. 31 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

German shepherd, tan male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Oct. 27 by Brian Goulet, Starr Avenue, Toledo.

Dachshund, brown and white female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (14 years old, unable to walk); surrendered Oct. 31 by Tom Feehan, Hunters Crossing, Monclova Township.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Oct. 31 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” orange and white male; surrendered July 11 by Rachael Pocock, Elm Place, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” tan and white male; stray taken to shelter Sept. 24 by Ian Foreman, Dorr Street, Springfield Township, from Dorr Street, Springfield Township.

