Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 11/3

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
Dogs killed
Dogs killed Oct. 31 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
German shepherd, tan male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Oct. 27 by Brian Goulet, Starr Avenue, Toledo.
Dachshund, brown and white female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (14 years old, unable to walk); surrendered Oct. 31 by Tom Feehan, Hunters Crossing, Monclova Township.
Dogs adopted
Dogs adopted out Oct. 31 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:
“Pit bull,” orange and white male; surrendered July 11 by Rachael Pocock, Elm Place, Toledo.
“Pit bull,” tan and white male; stray taken to shelter Sept. 24 by Ian Foreman, Dorr Street, Springfield Township, from Dorr Street, Springfield Township.
Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.