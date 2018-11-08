Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 11/8

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
Dogs killed
Dogs killed Nov. 2-4 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
Boxer, white female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (13 years old, pain, trouble walking); surrendered Nov. 2 by Collin Padgett, Hillcroft Drive, Toledo.
“Pit bull,” brindle and white female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (10 years old, bleeding from rectum); surrendered Nov. 2 by Angel Payne, Oakland Street, Toledo.
Old English bulldog mix, white and orange male, licensed; owner requested euthanasia (12 years old, cannot walk); surrendered Nov. 3 by Thomas Morris, Chester Street, Toledo.
“Pit bull,” brown and white male, unlicensed; bite history and has killed other dogs; surrendered Oct. 29 by Kristine Valdez, Michigan Street, Toledo.
American bulldog, white male, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray picked up Oct. 31 by a control officer at 4600 Starr Ave., Oregon.
Rottweiler, black and brown female, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray picked up Oct. 31 by a control officer at 1312 Greenwood Ave., Toledo.
Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.
