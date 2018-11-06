Sylvania, Washington Local levies fail

ADVERTISEMENT

Two northwest Ohio school districts’ new levies failed while Springfield’s levy narrowly passed.

With all precincts reporting and the absentee ballots partially reported late Tuesday night, voters decided against levies in Sylvania and Washington Local school districts.

Both Sylvania and Springfield turned to voters to help increase security. Officials in both districts acknowledged that the February mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., influenced the decision to try to boost security.

Although Sylvania’s chances of passing the levy were bleak late Tuesday, Superintendent Adam Fineske said he was still holding out hope when reached by a Blade reporter at 11 p.m.

“No matters what happens tonight safety and security will remain a top priority in district and remain our top focus,” Mr. Fineske said.

Sylvania’s levy failed with 13,842 votes against the levy and 9,668 in favor.

The proposed 0.9-mill levy would include updating the district’s communications system, getting new classroom doors, and possibly rearranging a few offices so that visitors coming into the school must go through the office before gaining access to the rest of the building.

Sylvania’s levy would cover the cost of everything the district’s safety and security team recommended, including mental health counselors, more police in schools, new surveillance cameras, and updating the phone system.

It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $52 annually.

Sylvania two years ago passed a 5.7-mill split levy that brought $7.8 million per year to the district. But dipping into that for the safety plan would leave less money to benefit students’ education, district officials said.

Springfield levy passed with roughly 52 percent of the voters voting in favor of the levy.

Springfield requested to renew the district’s existing 1.35-mill improvement levy as well as an additional request for a 0.9-mill levy to be used for safety and security.

Combined, the levies will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $71.67 annually and generate about $1.4 million for the district.

Washington Local was the closest levy race but failed by a slim margin of only 250 votes.

In Washington Local School School District, 7,619 people voted in favor of the levy compared to 7,875 who voted against the levy. Washington Local’s 4.9-mill tax levy, if passed, will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an estimated $171.50 per year.

The levy would dedicate 3.9 mills to operating expenses, and 1 mill toward capital projects. The levy would generate about $3 million for operating funds, and $765,000 annually in capital funds. Washington Local voters have passed a levy each of the last five times one appeared on the ballot — 2000, 2004, 2008, 2011, and 2014. The 4.9-mill levy voters passed in 2014 produces roughly $3.8 million per year for the district.

New levies fail at a higher rate than renewals in the state of Ohio.

Of 162 school levies on the 2014 ballot in Ohio, about 65 percent passed, according to the Ohio School Boards Association.

Renewals passed at 91 percent, while only 30 percent of new-money levies were approved.