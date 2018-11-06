Toledo Public Schools levy renewals winning voter approval

ADVERTISEMENT

Election results late Tuesday night suggested both Toledo Public Schools’ levy renewals — Issue 5 and 6 — will win voters’ approval by a large margin.

With all precincts reporting and absentee ballots partially reported Tuesday night, both levy renewals appeared to have the overwhelming support of early and absentee votes cast.

Issue 5 and 6 had earned voter support by more than a 3-to-1 margin. Issue 5 passed with about 68 percent of voters in favor of the levy and 71 percent of people voted in favor of Issue 6.

Issue 5, a 10-year, 6.67-mill emergency levy, would raise about $15.7 million to provide for the emergency requirements of the district. It would cost the owner of $100,000 home $204 annually.

Issue 6, the second TPS levy renewal on the ballot, is a five-year, 5.8-mill operating and permanent improvement levy that would generate more than $13 million annually for the district. It would continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $177 a year.

With both levies being renewals, much of the revenue generated will maintain services that already exist in the district.

Board President Polly Taylor-Gerken previously stressed that the renewal money is essential to the fundamental operations of the district.

“That means everything you can imagine from buses to keeping buildings clean to keeping the lights on to paying salaries and benefits,” she said.

Ms. Taylor-Gerken added the district is feeling “pretty confident” that the voters will support the levy renewals.

The levy renewals passed during a midterm election that saw high levels of turnout in Lucas County.