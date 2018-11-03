Toledo Crime Log: 11/3

ADVERTISEMENT

<p>Crime reports</p> <p>Felonious assaults</p> <p>Robert Boone, assaulted in 500 block of Crittenden.</p> <p>Taylor Houston, assaulted in 4200 block of North Lockwood.</p> <p>Kytrell Brown, assaulted in 1100 block of Dorr.</p> <p>James Coffey, shot at Boles and Sisson.</p> <p>Marcellus Hunt, shot at residence in 1000 block of Nebraska.</p> <p>Robert Bender, assaulted in 4300 block of Lyman.</p> <p>Johnathan Hurst, shot in 100 block of Worthington.</p> <p>Sheryl Walker, assaulted in 4600 block of Lewis.</p> <p>James Warner, stabbed in 4900 block of Suder.</p> <p>Robberies</p> <p>Christopher McGlown, robbed of cash in 1100 block of North Byrne.</p> <p>Philip Tuttle, assaulted and robbed of bicycle at Fulton and Victoria.</p> <p>Tamara Ramey, assaulted and robbed of cellphone and purse with contents in 1400 block of Prospect.</p> <p>Nicholas Strause, robbed in 100 block of Worthington.</p> <p>Kalea Stone, robbed of smart watch in 3400 block of Lagrange.</p> <p>Chanekqua Ardrey-Hartfield, robbed of cash and pack of cigarettes in 1000 block of Artis.</p> <p>April Johnson, robbed of cash on street in 200 block of Willard.</p> <p>Payless ShoeSource, store in 3000 block of Glendale robbed of cash.</p> <p>Ronald Meilink, robbed of cash at residence in 100 block of Main.</p> <p>Thomas Sepeda, robbed at East Broadway and Mason.</p> <p>Nathan Mowery, robbed at West Sylvania and Willys.</p> <p>Home Depot, store in 5900 block of Airport robbed of merchandise.</p> <p>Burglaries</p> <p>Drewso Ltd., nothing reported stolen from business in 2100 block of West Alexis.</p> <p>Cathy Barnes, cash, jewelry, medicines, and personal papers from residence in 1500 block of Jermain.</p> <p>Michael Huff, television from residence in 1000 block of Cuthbert.</p> <p>Charles Eckhart, Sr., assaulted during burglary at residence in 1700 block of North Michigan.</p> <p>Maumee Valley Fabrications, speakers from plant in 4800 block of Bennett.</p> <p>Hand Construction and Facility Services, air compressor and ladder from business in 500 block of Cuthbert.</p> <p>Kerry Stewart, televisions from residence in 1800 block of Talbot.</p> <p>Riverview Yacht Club, nothing reported stolen from building in 5900 block of Edgewater.</p> <p>Kokosing Inc., nothing reported stolen from fenced lot in 1000 block of Jeep.</p> <p>Vanguard Group, water heater from residence in 3100 block of North Ontario.</p> <p>Ashley Carter, credit cards and televisions from residence in 3500 block of Hilltop.</p> <p>Hanna Nijim, nothing reported stolen from residence in 2300 block of Havenwood.</p> <p>Donna Hunt, medicine from residence in 2300 block of Belvedere.</p> <p>Tia Ashley, handgun and television from residence in 800 block of Siegel.</p> <p>Kelly Ferko, burglary reported at residence in 2500 block of Consaul.</p> <p>Andrew Rajnes, television from residence in 2600 block of Consaul.</p> <p>Alexis Scott, burglary attempt reported in 3700 block of Monroe.</p> <p>Lucas Moussaed, nothing reported stolen from residence in 300 block of Tudor.</p> <p>Denise Duwve, air compressor from garage in 400 block of North Wheeling.</p> <p>Michael Globensky, packs of cigars from residence in 2760 131st.</p> <p>Maumee Valley Fabrications, truck keys from plant in 4800 block of Bennett.</p> <p>Mosaic Ministries of South Toledo, computers from building in 800 block of Orchard.</p> <p>Kaylee Kwapich, burglary reported at residence in 400 bock of Sunset.</p> <p>Tatiana Magana, videos, video games, controller, and controller from residence in 1900 block of South Ottawa Cove.</p> <p>Maurice Jones, jewelry and cellphone from residence in 900 block of Delence.</p> <p>R & M Recycling Inc., steel sheets and power tools from business in unit block of East Sylvania.</p> <p>Kenneth Smith III, rifle from residence in 400 block of North Wheeling.</p> <p>Lexington Investment Company Inc., nothing reported stolen from building in 3800 block of Watson.</p> <p>Amina Nash, burglary reported at residence in 2600 block of Elm.</p> <p>Marcus Jones, bicycle, space heaters, and clothes from residence in 700 block of Thomas.</p> <p>Connie Paxton, nothing stolen from residence in 3800 block of Westol.</p> <p>Mahogany Suites Upscale Salon, laptop computer and supplies from business in 1500 block of West Bancroft.</p> <p>Goodwill Industries, backpacks from building in 2000 block of South Reynolds.</p> <p>Tiffany Butler, pair of shoes from residence in 2600 block of Westmar.</p> <p>Celestina Franco, burglary reported at residence in 1000 block of Artis.</p> <p>Sara Katafiasz, attempted burglary reported in 200 block of Chorus.</p> <p>Cyril Day, televisions, laptop computers, and video-game system from residence in 2900 block of Holyoke.</p> <p>Reginald May, Jr., furnace, central air-conditioning unit, and water heater from residence in 200 block of West Delaware.</p> <p>Kerri Hooks, cash, televisions, and tablet computers from residence in 1700 block of Mansfield.</p> <p>Deymond Underwood, television from residence in 4800 block of Hill.</p> <p>Desire<span style="background-color: #ffcc00;" data-mce-mark="1">(CQ)</span> Webb, jewelry, laptop computer, and television from residence in 2300 block of Rockspring.</p> <p>Giavonia Hood, television from residence in 2300 block of Maplewood.</p> <p>Thefts</p> <p>Ruben Pettaway, handgun from residence in 800 block of Bartley.</p> <p>Alan Perry, televisions, video-game systems, and tablet computer from residence in 5700 block of Thunder Hollow.</p> <p>Angelica Pecina, purse with contents from zoo in 2700 block of Broadway.</p> <p>Beth Johnson, purse with contents from office in 3400 block of West Sylvania.</p> <p>Stacey Sleesman, medicines from residence in 1000 block of East Manhattan.</p> <p>Adam Thomas, laptop computer, backpack, chargers, and ice scraper from vehicle in 4700 block of Village.</p> <p>Carmella Johnson-Collier, credit card from residence in 1100 block of South London.</p> <p>Samuel Sanders, wallet with contents from unit block of Southard.</p> <p>Kailey Adkins, purse with contents from vehicle in 100 block of Maryland.</p> <p>Brian Arquette, medicine from 1100 block of Champlain.</p> <p>Wilbert McMullins, lawn maintenance equipment and clothes from vehicle in 1000 block of Campbell.</p> <p>Jailyn Surprise, purse and wallet with contents from 1200 block of Adams.</p> <p>Dean Sonner, cash and tablet computer from building in 2400 block of South Reynolds.</p> <p>Nichole Bachmayer, cash and handgun from residence in 300 block of Cyril.</p> <p>Raymond Tidwell, handgun from 900 block of West States Line.</p> <p>Paul Marshall, tools and equipment from building in 5300 block of Heatherdowns.</p> <p>Angela Ratliff, wallet with contents from vehicle in 4300 block of Garrison.</p> <p>Eunice Meier, cash, mechanical-chair part, and bag of potting soil from residence in 2600 block of Keygate.</p> <p>Iman Osley, cash, keys, and laptop computer from building in 1500 block of Colton.</p> <p>Cynthia Ahumada, cash, medicine, and lock box from residence in 4500 block of West Sylvania.</p>

