Man accused of shooting girlfriend in car faces felony charge

A Toledo man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the leg while she was driving was charged with felonious assault.

Richard Ulch, 42, of the 600 block of Thomas Street, was arraigned Monday in Toledo Municipal Court. His bond was set at $100,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to court records.

At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, the victim, 41-year-old Jessica L. Cooper, told Toledo police officers that she had been driving her car on Reynolds Road. During the drive, she and Ulch, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, began arguing. At some point during the argument, Ulch pulled a large bag of marijuana from under his shirt.

During the argument, Ulch threatened to shoot Ms. Cooper unless she shut up, according to what she told officers. At that point, she chuckled, not believing that he would actually shoot her, according to police records.

Ulch then pulled out a handgun and shot her in the upper thigh, records show. Ms. Cooper pulled the car into the center lane of Reynolds Road, just before Hill Avenue, and Ulch got out of the car, moved her into the passenger seat, and got into the driver’s seat. He then drove her to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, dropped her off at the emergency room, and drove away.

Officers later found Ulch at a family member’s home and took him into custody, records show.