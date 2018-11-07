Perrysburg Township eyes 2019 to start use of speed cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s going to be a little while longer before Perrysburg Township police start taking speeders’ pictures and mailing them tickets instead of pulling them over the traditional way.

Before any camera-based enforcement can start in the township, signs must be posted on state highways inside its limits, township administrator Walter Celley told Perrysburg Township trustees Wednesday evening.

The Ohio Department of Transportation soon will mark the locations and issue permits for those signs along State Rts. 25, 65, and 199 and U.S. 20/23 that will notify drivers about the potential for camera enforcement, Mr. Celley said.

Once that has been done, it will be up to the township to arrange for underground-utility marking and then erect the signs, he said.

Signs will not be posted on freeways that pass through parts of Perrysburg Township.

“Hopefully by the first of the year” the signs will be up and police officers will be trained in the speed cameras’ use, police Chief Mark Hetrick said after the trustees’ meeting.

Besides posting signs, the township plans to issue warnings, not citations, for the first 30 days the cameras are in use.

The township contracted earlier this year with Arizona-based Redflex Traffic Systems for the cameras.

“All our officers are radar-trained, so it’s just a matter of learning how to use the new radar,” the police chief said.

The Toledo Police Department, which is the only other department in the metro area using the speed cameras, will provide the training, he said.

Township trustees view the hand-held cameras as a safer, more effective way of dealing with the township’s problem-speed areas. The cameras show vehicle license plates as well as a speed readout and the date and time, and a ticket is sent to the vehicle’s registered owner.

Redflex would receive a share of ticket revenue for providing the equipment.

Critics of such tickets argue that if police don’t visibly pull speeders over, the program has little safety benefit because other drivers aren’t induced to slow down.

Perrysburg Township has no plans to also use fixed-location speed cameras as Toledo and neighboring Northwood have done.

A state law intended to curb those cameras’ use requires an officer be present to observe all violations. Because officers operate the portable cameras, they comply with that law.