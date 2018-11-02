Regional water plan touted at UT's annual Great Lakes forum

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior policy adviser to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz remains confident the administration’s proposal to form a regional water commission will be approved by city voters Tuesday, though questions remain whether such a commission will assuage longstanding friction between the city and suburbs buying water from it.

The ballot question, known as Issue 15, is a compromise the Kapszukiewicz administration offered after it became obvious a more heavy-handed approach to regional management of tap water, the Toledo Area Water Authority, or TAWA, didn’t have the votes to get approval from Toledo city councilmen. It calls upon voters to allow the city charter to be amended for such a commission to be formed.

The idea is to focus more equitable rates and uniformity in contracts between Toledo and the multiple jurisdictions that have been buying water from it for years. TAWA would have required Toledo to turn over control to an independent, regional taxing authority.

Mike Beazley, who serves a dual role as a policy adviser to Mr. Kapszukiewicz and as city administrator of Oregon, a Toledo suburb with its own source of drinking water, said at the University of Toledo College of Law’s 18th annual Great Lakes Water Conference the controversy would be much easier to resolve if politicians stayed out of it and left it up to water professionals.

“The TAWA proposal, as presented, was not a bad proposal in many ways. We could have lived with it. But it became very clear there was not enough support from the city and the council. We came to recognize this was not a plan we could sell,” Mr. Beazley said.

While he expects voters to approve the charter amendment and believes councilmen will subsequently treat it “like a red-hot stove,” he said city officials “know in our hearts” that some sort of rate increase is inevitable for most jurisdictions. One possible exception is Sylvania. The current path is seen as the most affordable for all, he said.

Rex Huffman, an attorney for the Spitler Huffman law firm in Rossford, said that — in practice — Metro Toledo has been acting like a regional water system for years, minus “that political problem of ownership and control.”

“If we don’t get it done, it's a failure of leadership. The infrastructure’s there,” Mr. Huffman said.

As for the continued controversy over the Michindoh Aquifer and whether Toledo-area suburbs might eventually break away and be serviced by groundwater used primarily by residents of Williams County and eight others in the vicinity of where Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio meet, Mr. Beazley said the Kapszukiewicz administration sees that as mostly a negotiating ploy aimed at putting pressure on Toledo.

“Obviously, every community has an obligation to pursue every option,” he said. “We should all be looking at everything.”

Mr. Huffman said he has no problem with outlying communities investigating the Michindoh and other possibilities.

“I think, at the end of the day, knowing more about that aquifer will be better for all of us,” he said. “It’s not a threat. It’s a 50-year decision. We’re trying to look at every viable choice.”

Regional water management has been discussed for decades in the Toledo area, but was revived in earnest after Toledo’s algae-induced water crisis of 2014, which made local tap water undrinkable for nearly 500,000 metro residents the first weekend of August that year.

The proposal before voters Tuesday isn’t perfect, but it “takes some of the politics out of the process,” Mr. Beazley said.

“It doesn’t take it all out. It doesn’t achieve the complete independence TAWA would have. But it avoids some of the political drama,” Mr. Beazley said. “We feel like this can get done and it will be a big step forward for the region.”

And Toledo, according to Mr. Huffman, stands to gain “a huge amount of expertise that helps them manage their most critical asset” if the ballot proposal is approved.