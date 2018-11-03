Governor candidates make their final swing through Lucas County

ADVERTISEMENT

Two rivals for governor made their final pitches to Lucas County voters before Election Day, capping off a frenzied campaign season and a neck-and-neck race heading into Tuesday.

In their pleas to northwest Ohio voters, both Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine acknowledged the closeness of their race and other statewide contests, all predicted to be nail-biters.

Tightness in the polls is “nerve-wracking” but also means “we have a chance to win every one of these races,” Mr. Cordray said during a 90-minute rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Boys in Toledo.

At nearly the same time, Mr. DeWine was telling voters assembled at Lucas County Republican Party headquarters in Holland that their standing in the polls comes as no surprise.

“This is an open seat for governor. Most of the races where there’s no incumbent are pretty close,” he said. “It’s going down to the wire.”

Mr. Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, and Mr. DeWine, the state attorney general, are fighting to replace term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich in what is shaping up to be a midterm election with higher than usual interest from voters.

Both parties are crisscrossing the state in the final leg of the election cycle. On Sunday, Mr. DeWine, U.S. Senate candidate Jim Renacci, and others will rally with GOP in Bowling Green, while Mr. Cordray will be in Cleveland and Youngstown. Providing the grand finale to this year’s election is President Donald Trump, who’s parachuting in to Cleveland on election eve.

Neither Mr. Cordray nor Mr. DeWine deviated from their platforms on Saturday. Mr. DeWine focused on his early childhood development plan and spoke against Issue 1, the ballot measure to reduce the penalties for certain drug crimes, seeking to draw a contrast with Mr. Cordray, who supports it.

Mr. Cordray, meanwhile, touted the money he recovered for taxpayers as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under President Barack Obama and denounced the Republican leadership in Columbus as backward on a host of issues.

At the Democratic rally, Mr. Cordray was preceded by others on their ticket, including Toledo Rep. Marcy Kaptur and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

"He's willing to take on the payday lenders. He's willing to take on Wall Street," Mr. Brown said of Mr. Cordray. "You know he's willing to do it in Columbus."

Neither Miss Kaptur nor Mr. Brown mentioned their Republican challengers. Instead, their remarks focused on the importance of the midterms in guiding Ohio's political future, including the redrawing of Congressional districts that will occur after the 2020 census.

The rally also had recurring anti-Trump themes, with Miss Kaptur remarking that "Darth Vader is flying on Air Force One on Monday night" and she wished she could attend the President's planned rally at Cleveland's I-X Center so she could ask rally-goers where they actually live.

Mr. DeWine — who addressed the audience with his wife, Fran DeWine, a frequent co-pilot — delivered 20 minutes of remarks before heading to Cleveland. Also rallying the GOP were state Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township), state Sen. Randy Gardner (R., Bowling Green), and state Rep. Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green).

“I can’t see a more stark difference in our candidates here, and Mike DeWine is on the right side of that issue,” Ms. Gavarone said of Issue 1.

Not on the ballot but in attendance was former Toledo mayor Mike Bell, who offered his endorsement of Mr. DeWine, citing his decades of experience as a lawmaker and executive-office holder.

“This is about keeping things going in a positive direction,” said Mr. Bell, who was elected as an independent for mayor in 2009, serving one term. In 2016, he ran as a Republican for county commissioner and lost.

Surrounded by blue DeWine-Husted signs, Ms. DeWine urged the crowd to take copies of her cookbook, a staple of the campaign trail.

“Don’t take just one, take a handful,” she said. “Take them to church tomorrow or to friends.”

“I don’t a want a whole lot left after Tuesday.”