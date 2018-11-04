Contested races, tax issues abound in Ohio, Mich.

ADVERTISEMENT

A series of contested local and state elections and ballot issues join a bevy of renewal levies and uncontested races on ballots across the northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan region as well.

In the Ohio 3rd state House district, state Rep. Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green) is challenged by Democrat Aidan Hubbell-Staeble.

In Ohio’s 47th state House district, state Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township) faces Democrat Gary Newnham.

Republican James Hoops, who was appointed in December to replace Sen. Robert McColley to represent the 81st state House seat, now faces Democrat Janet Breneman. The district includes Putnam, Henry, and Williams counties and parts of Fulton County.

State Rep. Steven Arndt (R., Port Clinton) is challenged for Ohio’s 89th House seat by Democrat Joe Helle, who resigned this summer as mayor of Oak Harbor.

State Rep. Riordan McClain (R., Upper Sandusky) is challenged for Ohio’s 87th House seat by Democrat Mary Pierce-Broadwater.

Democratic challenger Rachel Crooks vies against state Rep. Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin) for Ohio’s 88th House seat.

Adam Papin, a Democrat running for the state Senate District 1 seat, is challenging Republican Robert McColley, who was appointed to the position in December following the resignation of former Ohio Sen. Cliff Hite.

County races

Sandusky County Auditor Jerri Miller, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Nickolas Garcia. Russ Zimmerman, a Republican, won a primary challenge against Sandusky County Commissioner Charles Schwochow, and now is faced in the general election by Democrat Devin Black.

Republican Michael Kerschner defends his Seneca County commissioner seat against Democratic challenger Cheryl Randin Norman.

Henry County Commissioner Tom Vondeylen, a Republican, is challenged for his seat by Democrat Penny Snodgrass and independent Eric Norden.

With Democratic incumbent James Sass not running for re-election for his Ottawa County commissioner seat, Democrat Michael Bass faces off against Republican Donald Douglas.

The race for Ottawa County auditor is also wide-open. Incumbent, JoEllen Regal, who was appointed in the past year to finish the term of Larry Hartlaub, is not running for re-election. Democrat Susan Mulligan, Republican Jennifer Widmer, and independent James Puffenberger are all vying for the seat.

In Wood County, auditor Matthew Oestreich, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Buddy Ritson, a pricing specialist supervisor at a transportation logistics company.

Issues

The Sandusky County Health District is asking for voters to renew a 0.5-mill levy, while also approving a 0.5-mill increase. That levy would run for five years if successful.

Activists in Fremont have a measure on the ballot that, if passed, would essentially eliminate sanctions for misdemeanor marijuana offenses.

In Ottawa County, the Benton-Carroll-Salem district has a 1 percent income tax before voters. If approved, the tax would need to be renewed in five years.

Over in Fulton County’s village of Delta, voters will decide on a referendum on establishing a municipal electric company.

Bowling Green has four charter amendments to review. The amendments, if approved, would formalize the planning department’s role in the charter and alter the civil service commission, among other changes,

In Wood County, 21 Perrysburg charter amendments on the ballot will be broken down into Housekeeping, Primary Date Change, and Charter Amendment referendums. City Council has already approved the changes.

In Perrysburg Township, a new tax levy for road improvements is on the ballot. The 5-year, 1.5-mill levy will generate $642,451 per year based on current tax valuations if approved. Homeowners would pay $0.15 for every $100 of valuation. The township ballot also includes a pair of fire renewal levies.

Michigan

There are four contested races for county commissioner seats in Monroe County

In District 3, Republican incumbent Dawn Asper is challenged by Democrat Jessica Paladino.

In District 6, Democratic incumbent Jerry Oley faces Republican Bill Kipf.

Republican Gary Wilmoth, vice chairman of the board, defends his District 7 seat against Democrat Thomas Rutledge.

And in District 8, Republican Greg Moore, Jr., is opposed by R. Mark Ellsworth, a Democrat.

Voters in the Bedford school district will be asked to support a 20-year bond that would generate more than $35 million to finance infrastructure, mechanical, and security improvements. The bond — which will be paid for with a 1.99-mill levy — would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $99.50 a year.

Bedford Township residents will also decide on a 0.25-mill, five-year levy to help fund operations and capital expenditures at the Bedford Branch Library.

In Michigan’s U.S. senate race, incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow is facing challenger and Republican John James. In the U.S. House of Representatives 7th District, which stretches east from Monroe County and Ann Arbor’s western suburbs, incumbent Republican Tim Walberg faces a challenge from Democrat Gretchen Driskell.