LaRose, Clyde look to fill state election chief post

Two state lawmakers are competing to become Ohio’s next secretary of state, a position responsible for overseeing elections and keeping incorporation and business filings.

State Rep. Kathleen Clyde (D., Kent) is running against State Sen. Frank LaRose (R., Hudson) in the election.

Ms. Clyde, 39, argues Ohio’s top elections official should make it as easy as possible to register and vote in Ohio and blames Republicans for repeatedly throwing up roadblocks to the process.

“Accessibility to our elections is an important value of mine and should be the value of any secretary of state,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen a number of secretaries of state in Ohio use the office in a very partisan way. I would hope to take the partisanship out of the position.”

Mr. LaRose, 39, said Ohio’s status sometimes as the apparent center of the political universe has often made the state a lightning rod for voting-related litigation.

He wants to change that.

“Call me naïve...,” he said. “Just turn down the rhetoric...I don’t think we need to rush to the courthouse every time we have an adjustment in election policy.”

But Mr. LaRose has often been at the forefront in the Ohio General Assembly on decisions that have drawn such litigation.

Mr. LaRose was sponsor of the law that cut from 35 to 29 the number of days that Ohioans may vote by mail or in person in advance of an election. The move eliminated the so-called Golden Week, the overlap between the 35-day start of early voting and the 30-day deadline to register. During that brief period, voters could register and immediately cast a ballot.

Despite this, Mr. LaRose insists he is a fan of early voting. He said Golden Week was “haphazard” and “unintentional.” He said he’s open to a well thought-out system that would allow Ohioans to register and vote on the same day.

An attorney, Ms. Clyde said she has always had her eye on focusing on voting rights. She was a legal intern under Democratic Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner in 2007 and 2008, served as director of Franklin County’s early voting center in 2008, and was legal counsel to Democratic House Speaker Armond Budish in 2009 before running for her own Ohio House of Representatives seat the next year.

She advocates moving to an automatic voter-registration system through which those who would be eligible to vote would be registered when they interact with government agencies such as the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. When they receive notice that they’ve been registered, the person could choose to opt out.

She has blasted the process used by current Secretary of State Jon Husted and his predecessors that flags inactive voters and starts the six-year process that could ultimately remove them from the registration rolls. The U.S. Supreme Court largely upheld the process last year.

While the start of early voting may be set by the legislature, it is up to the secretary of state to set the dates and hours within that period. Mr. LaRose said he’s open to more evening and weekend hours.

Mr. LaRose said his 10 years in the military gave him an appreciation of American elections even if he didn’t take advantage of it enough himself when he was in Iraq and Kosovo.

He has also worked as economic development director for the city of Brecksville and as public outreach coordinator for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

He sponsored the recent law that set aside $114.5 million in state funds, also supported by Ms. Clyde, to help counties purchase updated voting equipment.