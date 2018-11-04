Michigan voters to weigh in on recreational marijauna

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the most closely watched statewide ballot issue of this election season is Michigan's Proposal 1 — a measure that could legalize marijuana.

The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act would, if enacted, make Michigan the first state in the Midwest to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Specifics involve allowing adults 21 and older to possess, use, or transport up to 2.5 ounces of the drug; possess up to 10 ounces at their residences; and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal use.

Proposal 1 would also create a state licensing system for recreational marijuana businesses and allow municipalities to ban or restrict them; permit retail sales of marijuana and marijuana edibles with a 10 percent excise tax in addition to the state’s 6 percent sales tax; and change some criminal violations to civil infractions, such as possession of more than the allowed amounts or possession by underage individuals.

Marijuana is still federally outlawed, but nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use. Thirty states, including Michigan and Ohio, have legal medical marijuana.

Michigan has two other statewide ballot proposals, focused on the state's political procedure.

Proposal 2 would form a committee of 13 randomly selected voters to set congressional, state Senate, and state House of Representatives district maps. The state is among 37 that require only legislative approval for redistricting.

Advocates say increased demographic information allows politicians to create districts favoring one party. An opposing group called it a liberal plan to establish an unaccountable fourth branch of government.

Separately, Proposal 3 would permit no-reason absentee voting, the choice of straight party voting regarding general election, and automatic and Election Day voter registration. The state's absentee ballots currently require certain criteria and a signed declaration.