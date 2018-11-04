Both Spang, Byers tout experience as qualification for commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

The race for an open Lucas County commissioner spot features a Democratic former judge and an independent city councilman competing. One will replace Carol Contrada, who is retiring from Lucas County’s legal and managerial body.

Sandy Spang

After winning two city council races without party backing, Sandy Spang, 58, was approached this year by GOP chairman Mark Wagoner, Jr., who at the time was running to replace the former party chairman, about running as a Republican for the county seat. Perceiving an advantage to continuing as an independent, Ms. Spang declined.

“This is a moment where someone who isn’t focused on partisan politics will be able to do the most good in our community,” she said.

But Ms. Spang acknowledges the added challenge of running without party support.

“It’s really hard to be an independent in Lucas County because it’s usually a code for something else. People don’t want to believe you’re genuinely independent,” she said.

As a candidate looking to move from a legislative position to an administrative one, Ms. Spang emphasizes her passion for the nuts and bolts of local government. She often travels to conferences that explore these issues, which is how she introduced priority-based budgeting to the Toledo City Council. She touts this more efficient way of allocating spending as her biggest accomplishment.

“It’s important someone come into this position with strong administrative skills and proven fiscal responsibility,” Ms. Spang said.

She was a diamond buyer before she and her husband began investing in rental properties. Ms. Spang is known outside city council as the owner of two coffee shops, Plate 21 and Plate One.

She approached the challenge of running a small business in the same way she approached local government.

“When I had to figure out how to run a coffee shop, the first thing I did was go to a conference, because you want to talk to successful people,” she said.

In Lucas County, Ms. Spang is concerned with the declining population, supporting neighborhood and small business growth, and finding ways to deploy services such as health care and public safety more efficiently without increasing spending.

One of the biggest projects in front of the board of commissioners is the levy for a new jail. Voters will be asked on Tuesday’s ballot if they want to spend $180 million — paid for over 37 years — for a new jail and behavioral health center.

In a statement, Ms. Spang said more community input is needed on the project.

“The case for a new jail is clear. The question of cost and how to finance it remains. It is up to the current commissioners to now make the case for the levy, and for the level of spending they are proposing,” she said.

“The current commissioners have moved this process a long way down the road, however, with less community input than I believe a project of this scope warrants. I feel strongly that we must engage with the citizens of the neighborhoods surrounding the proposed site to find solutions for their concerns about the impact the new facility will have on their community.”

Gary Byers

Gary Byers, 62, supports the levy and said the new jail is badly needed.

“Anyone who’s involved in the criminal justice system, anyone who has any information knows we need a new jail,” he said.

He added that the tax burden from the levy would be offset by having a better run facility that requires fewer guards to monitor inmates.

“It has to be a modern facility so we’re not wasting taxpayers’ dollars,” he said.

If the jail is built in North Toledo, transportation to the courts will be an issue. But judges could use video conferencing for hearings to determine bail. Mr. Byers notes that under his leadership Maumee had the first court in Lucas County to use video conferencing.

Although Mr. Byers battled the Maumee City Council over the cost of running his court — and lost re-election in 2017 following a campaign that focused on the court’s nearly $900,000 deficit — he contends it was a well-run operation.

“It costs something to run a court, and the mayor and president of council wanted to paint a picture we were losing money,” he said.

An attorney now in private practice, Mr. Byers said his 24 years as a judge — as well as terms as board of elections director and assistant county prosecutor — qualify him for the position. He said 70 percent of the county’s budget deals with criminal justice.

“I worked in county government for decades. It’s not a sexy job because it performs functions that most people aren’t even aware of, but it’s a necessary function nonetheless and you need to have somebody who can hit the ground running with an understanding of what the role is,” he said.

Outside of criminal justice, Mr. Byers said it’s important to retain young talent in Toledo who could uplift the area, help college graduates pay down unmanageable debt, and expand work force development for people struggling in the opioid epidemic.

A third candidate, Republican Sandy Bashaw, withdrew from the race in October, citing among other reasons a lack of support from her party under new leadership. She threw her support behind Ms. Spang.

Ms. Bashaw’s name appears on the general election ballot, but any vote for her will count as a non-vote.